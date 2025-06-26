"Men need to be with men" - Patrick Mahomes’ mom Randi questions place of transgender athletes in women’s sports

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' mother, Randi, has shared her views on transgender athletes in women’s sports. It is becoming one of the most viral and polarizing topics in sports culture today.

On the 'MOMetize Your Passion' podcast on June 23, Randi stated:

“I think it’s not a fair matchup."

She cited the biological differences and advocated for separate competition categories. Randi elaborated that her stance comes from personal experience playing co-ed sports and raising both a son and a daughter.

She said:

“When it comes to physical strength and our DNA, I don’t think it’s fair. I do have a daughter and I do have sons. At the same age, they weren’t doing the exact same thing. Of course at some ages, they’re equal. When they’re 2, they’re equal. Or 3 or 4 or 5. But as you develop, there is a difference."

Patrick Mahomes' mother added:

"I just think that women need to be with women, and men need to be with men."

While Randi clarified that she supports inclusion and respects everyone’s identity, she suggested that transgender athletes might benefit from separate competition categories to ensure fairness.

The 2024 Paris Olympics added fuel to this fiery debate. Two female boxers, Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting, faced scrutiny over gender eligibility, prompting viral backlash and support alike.

Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi launched Sports Parent Academy

Sports Parent Academy is an online program that helps families raise young athletes. Patrick Mahomes' mom, Randi, started it based on her own experience as a single mom, supporting Patrick from Little League to the NFL.

The Academy gives parents advice, support, and expert tips for every stage, from toddlers to professional athletes. It offers online courses, real-life stories, and help with things like college recruiting and athlete burnout. The program costs between $245 and $3,749.

Speaking on the same podcast, Randi has described it as:

“Everything I’ve learned, from experience and from the professionals I’ve worked with.”

Patrick Mahomes' mother, Randi, is now doing it all over again. This time with her youngest, Mia Randall. Patrick Maomes' half-sister is a rising multi-sport athlete who’s already making waves at just 13.

From volleyball and basketball to tennis and softball, Mia’s athletic résumé is stacked, and Randi’s been her biggest cheerleader every step of the way.

