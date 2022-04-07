"I was actually surprised" - Rob Gronkowski did not expect Tom Brady to unretire so soon 

Rob Gronkowski recently spoke about Tom Brady on the late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live and said that he was expecting the quarterback to come back, but maybe after taking the 2022 NFL season off.

The tight end stated that he could easily see the 15-time Pro Bowl signal-caller playing until the age of 50 and beyond:

“I was not surprised at all. I was actually surprised how quick it was, because I thought he was possibly going to take a year off or something like that and maybe come back after that. I believe he’ll have it until he’s at least 50 years old. I see his work ethic day in and day out, and it’s second to none.”

Brady initially called it a career back in February of this year, but not even 40 days later, he chose to unretire for his 23rd season in the NFL.

In the 2022 season, he'll be under center for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his third season after the first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

While with the Patriots, Brady threw for 74,571 passing yards and 541 touchdown passes, both of which are far and away the most in franchise history.

He also led New England to nine Super Bowl appearances, winning six. In the playoffs with the team, he tossed 73 touchdowns with 11,388 yards passing.

He went to Tampa Bay in March 2020 and was third in passing yards with 4,633 and tied for second in passing touchdowns with 40. In the 2020 season, the quarterback led the team to the Super Bowl versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tampa Bay won their second Lombardi Trophy in team history, and Brady won his seventh.

In the 2021 season, the three-time league MVP led the NFL in passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43).

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady together

Brady and Gronkowski after winning Super Bowl LV

The four-time Pro Bowl tight end has played with the 44-year-old in all 11 seasons of his career in the league, winning three Super Bowls together: two with New England and one with Tampa Bay.

Of the 93 regular-season touchdown receptions in Gronkowski's career, 90 have come from the arm of the two-time AP Offensive Player of the Year.

We'll see if the 32-year-old tight end rejoins the quarterback with the Buccaneers this upcoming season.

