Rob Gronkowski looks to convince Julian Edelman to return to NFL following Tom Brady's workout video

Free-agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could be trying to lure former teammate and retired receiver Julian Edelman back to the NFL.

After Tom Brady posted a workout video featuring Edelman, speculation has been rife that the retired wide receiver could follow the quarterback's path and unretire. It is worth noting that the video is from last summer. But Brady's post got fans excited.

One of Brady's best friends, Rob Gronkowski, saw Brady's post and replied:

"Is @Edelman11 making a comeback?? I sure hope so!!"

Gronkowski could try and convince the receiver to link up with Brady in Tampa for another season. The receiver has been out of the league since the end of the 2020 campaign. But like Brady and Gronkowski, the wide receiver could make a dramatic return to the NFL.

Gronkowski is currently a free agent and his potential return to Tampa along with Edelman would be a sight to behold.

Could Edelman return?

Denver Broncos v New England Patriots

The diminutive receiver has been out of the league for close to two years and is 35. It is unlikely that he will unretire, but funnier things have happened in the NFL.

In the workout video with Brady, the receiver's route running looked sharp. His swift cuts in and out of routes looked just as good as when he was playing.

After being limited to only six games due to a knee injury in 2020, the 35-year-old called time on his career in the 2021 offseason. What is worth noting is that in 2019, the year the Patriots defeated the L.A. Rams in the Super Bowl, the star receiver totaled 100 receptions for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns. He was also named the Super Bowl MVP.

Had it not been for his knee injury, he may still be on a roster today. If he does choose to come out of retirement, would Tampa pick him up?

Binge Sports @BingeSports 3 years ago tonight, Julian Edelman threw a touchdown pass to Danny Amendola in the Divisional Round of the Playoffs against the Ravens. The rest was history #Patriots 3 years ago tonight, Julian Edelman threw a touchdown pass to Danny Amendola in the Divisional Round of the Playoffs against the Ravens. The rest was history #Patriots https://t.co/M4iAUjBcVr

Given Brady's fondness for the wideout, there is a strong chance he will return to link up with the seven-time Super Bowl champ. Given the current list of star receivers on the Bucs' books, the 35-year-old receiver would slip under the radar of most teams.

Whether or not it does happen is uncertain. But for Rob Gronkowski, it seems like he is putting the feelers out there to try and entice the former Patriots star to return to the NFL.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar