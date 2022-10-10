"Guess who won't be MVP this year" - NFL fans blast Aaron Rodgers for Packers' loss to Giants

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers traveled to London to take on Daniel Jones and the New York Giants in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. Both teams entered the contest with an identical 3-1 record, so the game will feature an important clash between two of the top teams in the NFC so far during the 2022 season.

Despite both teams having the exact same record prior to the game, the Packers entered their Week 5 matchup as a relatively solid seven-point favorite against the Giants. The Packers are still considered to be a much better team and have played a more difficult schedule to this point in the season as the Giants have played well above their season expectations so far.

None of the predictions or expectations seemed to matter, as the Giants pulled off an upset against the Packers with a 27-22 score. Aaron Rodgers put up decent numbers, including 222 passing yards and two touchdowns, but that wasn't enough to overcome the Giants as the Packers' record fell to 3-2 this year.

NFL fans were left unimpressed with Rodgers' mediocre performance compared to his usual standards in the upset defeat against the inferior Giants. Many went on Twitter to roast the superstar quarterback, who has not quite been as dominant this season as he usually is.

Here are some of the top comments:

Archuroz @At0mk1 @packers Washed up qb gonna do washed up sh.t. @packers Washed up qb gonna do washed up sh.t.

Ryan Moore @RyanrogerMoore @packers I’m lost for words, lost to the Gaints. Run the damn ball, short passes and stop the zone defense. We are equipped to play man with our db’s. @packers I’m lost for words, lost to the Gaints. Run the damn ball, short passes and stop the zone defense. We are equipped to play man with our db’s. 💩💩💩

nebular @nebulapainter @packers @CoachMLaFleur you’ve been exposed. Terrible play calling this year. How do you give up on running when it’s the best part of the offense. So tired of watching Rodgers throw 3 long passes in a row and going 3 and out. @packers @CoachMLaFleur you’ve been exposed. Terrible play calling this year. How do you give up on running when it’s the best part of the offense. So tired of watching Rodgers throw 3 long passes in a row and going 3 and out.

Holokautz @Holokautz @packers Glad that the pre-sale was rigged and I didn't spend any money on watching that dumpster fire in person. @packers Glad that the pre-sale was rigged and I didn't spend any money on watching that dumpster fire in person.

KJ @parlayparler99 @packers Top 5 defense my ass cause the giants ain’t even a top 5 offense 🤡 @packers Top 5 defense my ass cause the giants ain’t even a top 5 offense 🤡🎻

Pat Bevs burner @Bopyataco @packers I just threw my glass table at my TV, shattering both of them. This team has humiliated my entire family. My wife and kids are in tears as 40+ guests clear out of my house. Just threw my Aaron Rodgers into the fire pit. I can’t do this any longer. Goodbye Packers Nation. @packers I just threw my glass table at my TV, shattering both of them. This team has humiliated my entire family. My wife and kids are in tears as 40+ guests clear out of my house. Just threw my Aaron Rodgers into the fire pit. I can’t do this any longer. Goodbye Packers Nation.

trenton @trentonbirdapp



I smiled to myself. My clothes were washed. @packers I was sitting in my living room when suddenly my mother yelled to me from the laundry room “Your clothes are Aaron Fraudgers!”I smiled to myself. My clothes were washed. @packers I was sitting in my living room when suddenly my mother yelled to me from the laundry room “Your clothes are Aaron Fraudgers!” I smiled to myself. My clothes were washed.

Extend Roquan & Contreras @RoquanSzn_ @packers THAT’S IT! I am no longer a Green Bay Packers fan! I cannot take it anymore, First we get destroyed by the Vikings and now we lose to the GIANTS LED BY DANIEL JONES!? I am taking my fandom to Chicago and will now be a Bears fan. @packers THAT’S IT! I am no longer a Green Bay Packers fan! I cannot take it anymore, First we get destroyed by the Vikings and now we lose to the GIANTS LED BY DANIEL JONES!? I am taking my fandom to Chicago and will now be a Bears fan.

Many NFL fans, and probably Packers fans to be more specific, are extremely frustrated with the Packers' losing efforts. Despite their winning record so far, the Packers have struggled a bit to start the 2022 NFL season, while many fans seem to be putting much of the blame on Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers is currently a long shot to win the 2022 NFL MVP award

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers entered the 2022 NFL season as the winner of each of the last two consecutive NFL MVP awards from the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He is seeking to become just the second player in NFL history, along with former Packers quarterback Brett Favre, to win the award for three consecutive seasons.

Rodgers has also won four total NFL MVP awards, the second-most in NFL history, trailing only Peyton Manning, who won the award a record five times. Rodgers is chasing history to tie the record for most NFL MVP awards of all time, as well as the record for winning the award most consecutively, so his individual performances are extremely important during the 2022 season.

He has not been as dominant in the early stages of the 2022 season as he has been over the last couple of years. In his back-to-back MVP seasons, Aaron Rodgers combined to throw 85 touchdown passes against just nine interceptions. Through five games in the 2022 season, he has thrown just eight touchdowns and has already been credited with three interceptions.

He will need to significantly improve his production going forward this year if he wants any chance of making NFL history for either of the two milestones he is chasing this season.

Poll : 0 votes