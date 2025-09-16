Gunnar Helm's new GF Erin Schassler sends love to Titans TE after attending first NFL game in Nashville

Gunnar Helm's new girlfriend, Erin Schassler, sent love to her beau after attending her first NFL game. The Tennessee Titans tight end opened up about his relationship on social media in August after his impressive preseason outing.Schassler shared pictures of her NFL outing from the second week of the season on Monday. She also shared a picture with the NFL star, posing side by side on a street. She captioned the story:&quot;My ❤️&quot;Gunnar Helm's new GF Erin Schassler IG story/@rinischasslerGunnar Helm's girlfriend wore a white tube top layered with a denim blue jacket and matching pants. She completed her look with black sandals and a white purse.Helm is playing his first NFL season after being picked by the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round of the draft. The NFL star shared a picture of Erin Schassler on his Instagram account. He called her &quot;home&quot; in the caption of the story.&quot;Home never looked so good,&quot; Helm wrote.Gunnar Helm's girlfriend, Erin Schassler, shines in a gameday outfitGunnar Helm's girlfriend, Erin Schassler, shared snaps of her gameday outing from Nissan Stadium on Monday. She attended the event in an all-blue outfit and shared the Instagram post with a caption:&quot;Game days are looking a little different this year.&quot;Gunnar Helm's girlfriend's gameday outfit/ Instagram@rinischasslerShe also posted a short video of the gameday outing in which she showcased glimpses of her fun-filled experience.&quot;Sunday Funday NFL edition&quot; she wrote.$3 $3 $3The Tennessee Titans had a strong start to the preseason, winning against the Atlanta Falcons and the Minnesota Vikings, but lost against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, they've lost against the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams in their first two games of the season.The Titans are gearing up for their upcoming game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 21.