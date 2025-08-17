Titans TE Gunnar Helm hard launches new gf Erin Schassler on Instagram after impressive preseason games performance

Gunnar Helm went Instagram official with his girlfriend, Erin Schassler. In a post on his Instagram story on Saturday, the Tennessee Titans rookie tight end shared a photo of Schassler across the table from him.The couple appeared to be on a dinner date, with Schassler holding a glass of champagne. In the heartfelt caption, Helm referenced &quot;home&quot; being his relationship with her.&quot;Home never looked so good,&quot; Helm wrote.Helm's Instagram Story shared a relationship update (image credit: instagram/gunnerbhelm)According to her LinkedIn, Erin Schassler graduated from the University of Alabama this year with a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing, and a minor in sales. Schassler is a model and is represented by The Rock Agency, as displayed in her Instagram profile.It has been a great weekend for Helm. He had a team-leading four catches against the Atlanta Falcons and scored his first NFL touchdown on Friday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGunnar Helm was in a relationship with Lucy TidwellBefore his relationship with Erin Schassler, Gunnar Helm dated University of Oklahoma student Lucy Tidwell. Tidwell first shared a photo of herself and the tight end on Instagram in January 2022. Tidwell shared additional photos of them during their relationship, including her cheering him on during football season.Tidwell and Helm were together in April when he was drafted by the Tennessee Titans, sharing her excitement about his selection. It's unknown when the couple broke up, but it was likely sometime during Titans mini camp. It was the last time she shared a post about them.Tidwell has yet to delete photos of Helm on her Instagram page, and as of Sunday, they are still posted.Lucy Tidwell still has photos of herself and Helm on Instagram (image credit: instagram/lucytidwell0)During his collegiate career with the Texas Longhorns, Helm played 55 games, recording 79 receptions for 1,022 yards and nine touchdowns. His final season in 2024 was his most productive, as he was a top target of Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning.