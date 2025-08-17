  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Titans TE Gunnar Helm hard launches new gf Erin Schassler on Instagram after impressive preseason games performance

Titans TE Gunnar Helm hard launches new gf Erin Schassler on Instagram after impressive preseason games performance

By Bethany Cohen
Published Aug 17, 2025 15:39 GMT
Gunnar Helm debuted his new relationship with Erin Schassler. (Photos via Getty Images/ Erin Schassler
Gunnar Helm debuted his new relationship with Erin Schassler (image credits: getty, instagram/rinischassler)

Gunnar Helm went Instagram official with his girlfriend, Erin Schassler. In a post on his Instagram story on Saturday, the Tennessee Titans rookie tight end shared a photo of Schassler across the table from him.

Ad

The couple appeared to be on a dinner date, with Schassler holding a glass of champagne. In the heartfelt caption, Helm referenced "home" being his relationship with her.

"Home never looked so good," Helm wrote.
Helm&#039;s Instagram Story shared a relationship update (image credit: instagram/gunnerbhelm)
Helm's Instagram Story shared a relationship update (image credit: instagram/gunnerbhelm)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

According to her LinkedIn, Erin Schassler graduated from the University of Alabama this year with a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing, and a minor in sales. Schassler is a model and is represented by The Rock Agency, as displayed in her Instagram profile.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It has been a great weekend for Helm. He had a team-leading four catches against the Atlanta Falcons and scored his first NFL touchdown on Friday.

Ad

Gunnar Helm was in a relationship with Lucy Tidwell

Before his relationship with Erin Schassler, Gunnar Helm dated University of Oklahoma student Lucy Tidwell. Tidwell first shared a photo of herself and the tight end on Instagram in January 2022. Tidwell shared additional photos of them during their relationship, including her cheering him on during football season.

Tidwell and Helm were together in April when he was drafted by the Tennessee Titans, sharing her excitement about his selection. It's unknown when the couple broke up, but it was likely sometime during Titans mini camp. It was the last time she shared a post about them.

Ad

Tidwell has yet to delete photos of Helm on her Instagram page, and as of Sunday, they are still posted.

Lucy Tidwell still has photos of herself and Helm on Instagram (image credit: instagram/lucytidwell0)
Lucy Tidwell still has photos of herself and Helm on Instagram (image credit: instagram/lucytidwell0)

During his collegiate career with the Texas Longhorns, Helm played 55 games, recording 79 receptions for 1,022 yards and nine touchdowns. His final season in 2024 was his most productive, as he was a top target of Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications