Gus Edwards fantasy points & outlook 2022: Is he worth picking up?

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards has started practicing, so we may see him on the pitch again soon. JK Dobbins and Edwards both suffered ACL tears around the same time, but Edwards is yet to play another match this year. When Edwards returns, he will be in the fantasy spotlight with Dobbins. If the former is fit and active, the value of the other Ravens running backs will most probably decline.

Edwards will have the opportunity to recover from a crucial complementing role in Baltimore's backfield, which is presently spearheaded by JK Dobbins, barring any complications. However, it is uncertain whether Edwards will be ready for their upcoming game.

Gus Edwards' stats & fantasy points

After the Ravens cleared Gus Edwards to return from the PUP list last week, we're waiting to see when he'll be added to the roster. He should team up with JK Dobbins when healthy. Edwards has shown to be a flex alternative in that position before missing the entirety of last season after injuring his knee. In three of his last five matches of the season in 2020, he recorded at least 10 PPR points.

Is Gus Edwards worth picking up?

Before the injury crisis struck, Gus Edwards had just signed a new deal and was committed to a sizable amount of backfield timeshare. Although it's hard to predict how well the rehab went, the team's overall tone sounded positive.

Marco Enriquez @Marco_14P Gus Edwards has scored double digit fantasy points in 8/42 games over 4.25 seasons in the NFL



Dobbins and recently-signed Mike Davis allow the Ravens and Edwards to take their time with the backfield. While their longevity and wellbeing are likely to improve due to this, it can be challenging to estimate their fantasy expectancy.

Edwards will get a good number of opportunities, especially near the end zone, so that should boost his worth on its own. However, he offers almost nothing in the passing game, so he might only be a viable choice in standard leagues as a low-end RB3.

Throughout his career, Edwards has produced an average of 5.2 yards per rush while never recording a year with less than 5.0 yards per carry. Additionally, despite making 13 starts since entering the NFL, he has never had a season with fewer than 700 rushing yards.

LaQuan Jones @RealDealFantasy 🏾 🏾

Need this Gus Edwards when he returns Need this Gus Edwards when he returns 🙏🏾💪🏾 https://t.co/vbrd86FeaJ

Regarding Gus Edwards' fantasy value, it is not a matter of ability; rather, it is the circumstances he finds himself in. He is operating in a backup position with little receiving activity and is coming off a serious injury. He is of little to no value as a stand-alone option.

Edwards would be a touchdown-dependent candidate with a low ceiling even if Dobbins were to miss any games. He is only a practical choice in the late rounds.

