"Guy's a freak of nature": NFL fans react to Christian Watson running speedy routes 6 months after suffering season ending injury

The Green Bay Packers picked up Christian Watson in the 2022 NFL draft. In three seasons, the wide receiver has started in 35 of the 38 games. Watson tallied a total of 1,653 yards and 14 TDs receiving.

Last season, Watson appeared in only 15 games for the Packers. He suffered a season-ending non-contact injury in Week 18 during their game against the Chicago Bears. The wide receiver has spent the past six months rehabilitating from his torn ACL.

On Friday, Christian Watson gave fans a glimpse of his recovery on social media. He shared a video of himself running routes during a training session. Watson showed his speed and control in the clip.

Fans shared their reactions and commented on the wide receiver's offseason training.

"Guy is a freak of nature, just had bad luck," one fan commented.

"Wish he didn't get hate like he does. He is an important piece to our success," another fan stated.

"At this point dude's about to play the first preseason game," this fan wrote.

"Looks good, insanely worried he pushes to come back too soon," another fan said.

"Packers will play it safe I think he won't practice at all during TC so he can start season on PUP list which keeps him out 1st 4 games. Packers Bye week is week 5 so perhaps he's back week 6," this fan predicted.

"I hope this dude can stay healthy once he comes back, because this is freakazoid stuff," one fan commented.

Christian Watson has yet to play an entire season completely healthy for the Packers. During his debut campaign in 2022, he suffered a concussion in Week 8. The wide receiver also underwent a minor knee surgery that led him to miss out on training camp.

In 2023, Watson participated in just nine games. After Week 13, he was ruled out for the rest of the season due to hamstring issues.

Andy Herman shares his thoughts on Christian Watson's training video

"Pack A Day" podcast host Andy Herman shared his thoughts on the wide receiver six months after his torn ACL injury. He commented on Watson's training video while recovering from the injury.

"Absolutely freakazoid alien stuff from Christian Watson. I'm still tempering expectations on a timeline, because you never know with this stuff, this seems like a pretty damn good sign as of right now," Herman wrote.

The Packers have not yet given an official timeline on Watson's return. However, the wide receiver might miss out on the first few games of the 2025 season.

