"Guys being dudes" - NFL fans react as Josh Allen’s bachelor party at TGL looked like the ultimate celebration with his crew

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen made his bachelor party a night to remember at the TGL event in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on March 4, 2025.

Ad

As the videos of the reigning NFL MVP enjoying a fun-filled evening, surrounded by his NFL friends went viral, fans loved the moment.

"Guys being dudes," wrote one.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Another commented, "Josh Allen is so likable it’s crazy."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

A third fan wrote, "All I want in life is to be bros with him."

More NFL fans joined in with their takes.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The event featured a match between Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club and Billy Horschel’s Atlanta Drive Golf Club.

At TSG, Allen and his friends became the center of attention with their loud cheers and playful heckling. Joining him were Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, Steelers quarterback Kyle Allen, and Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Despite their cheers, Woods' team lost to Atlanta Drive.

But that didn’t spoil the fun.

Ad

The cameras often showed Allen and his friends, and even Billy Horschel gave them a friendly shoutout for their energy.

Josh Allen got engaged to Hailee Steinfeld last year

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen proposed to actress Hailee Steinfeld in November 2024 during the team’s bye week. The entire going down on knee thing took place in California at a beautiful spot by the water, where decorations featured rose petals.

Ad

Ad

Allen and Steinfeld began dating in May 2023. The couple made their relationship public in July 2024.

When proposing, Allen was emotional and nervous. Leading up to the big moment, the NFL star hoped to keep it a surprise. Josh also shared that he was excited but also worried that Steinfeld might figure out his plan.

Steinfeld’s engagement ring has a round-cut diamond between 3.5 and 4 carats, set on a simple platinum band. Experts estimate its value to be between $70,000 and $150,000, depending on the diamond’s quality.

Ad

The couple made their first red carpet-appearance as an engaged pair at the NFL Honors in February 2025.

That night, Allen won the MVP award and gave a special mention to Steinfeld in his speech, calling her his "rock" and "best friend."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.