"Guys would be p****d off" - Pro Bowl WR warns 49ers trading Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk could cause locker room turmoil

Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk are the San Franciso 49ers' two leading receivers and both were on the trading block this off-season. However, the draft came and went, and both receivers are still with the Niners.

Former wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh suggested it wouldn't be a good idea to trade either receiver. Joining talk show host Colin Cowherd on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Houshmandzadeh said the locker room would be 'p*ssed off' if the team got rid of one of their best playmakers.

"You can't get rid of them during training camp because you are a Super Bowl contender. You can't get rid of one of your best offensive players. I don't think you can do that. That would really tear the locker room apart. Guys would be p*ssed off if you do that. They'd be angry."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Samuel and Aiyuk make for one of the best wide receiver duos in the league, and trading one or both away could certainly be a big hit for the Niners' offense.

Will Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk be on the San Francisco 49ers once the season begins?

Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk during Los Angeles Chargers v San Francisco 49ers

The rumors surrounding Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel this off-season were real. Aiyuk was linked to teams such as the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers, while Samuel was linked to the New England Patriots.

Despite the speculation, 49ers general manager John Lynch put the rumors to rest, stating that the team is no longer considering trading either wide receiver.

"We're past that now. We're thrilled to add to that group of Jauan Jennings, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Chris Conley, Ronnie Bell, Danny Gray, and now you add Ricky Pearsall, Jake Cowing. We made an already strong group even stronger."

Expand Tweet

If the 49ers bring back both Samuel and Aiyuk this season, they will have one of the deadliest offenses in the NFL and could make the Super Bow again.

Do you think both Aiyuk and Samuel will be on the San Francisco 49ers this season?

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit T.J. Houshmandzadeh, The Herd with Colin Cowherd, and H/T Sportskeeda