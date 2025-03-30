“Guys were tired” - Brock Purdy makes feelings known about 49ers’ lack of success in 2024 season

A Super Bowl hangover may have gotten the best of the San Francisco 49ers in 2024. Starting quarterback Brock Purdy opened up about why his team had such a poor campaign last season after nearly winning the Super Bowl in 2023.

Speaking on the “Built 4 More” podcast via the “49ers WebZone” on Thursday, Purdy said:

“Last year, man, guys were tired. That season is no joke, and when you go from July of training and everything, all the way to the end of February, and then you really get five weeks off or so [until] you’ve got to report back, and then you’re going again, guys are tired. They’re still beat up, their bodies.”

The last overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft had a career-low passer rating of 96.1 in 2024, while he threw a career-high 12 interceptions. The 49ers had advanced to at least the conference championship in three successive campaigns from 2021 to 2023.

San Francisco finished 6-11 in 2024, with Purdy going 6-9 as their starter. The Niners won half as many games as they had in the 2023 regular season (12). It was just the third losing season for the organization since Kyle Shanahan became the head coach, with their previous one being in 2020 (6-10).

Brock Purdy must prove his worth in 2025

It’s rare to see the Niners suffer as many defeats as they did in 2024 and even more unusual to see Brock Purdy lose that much. His nine losses last season were three more than the former Iowa State QB had suffered in his previous two regular-season and playoff campaigns combined.

Purdy will have a lot on his shoulders to improve in 2025, given that this team’s Super Bowl window seems to be closing fast. He’s still on a rookie contract and may have to put forth a strong season to convince the front office he’s worth returning.

Purdy discussed how he’ll approach next season.

“Be hard on myself, just with the potential that I have, watching film and all those things, but also holding everything loosely, as a faithful man, knowing that I can’t control everything in my life to go perfectly," the quarterback said. "This is God’s will, not mine.”

In 2023, Purdy threw for a career-high 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns. Last season, the Niners quarterback was sacked a career-high 31 times, causing him to fumble the ball on seven occasions.

Mr. Irrelevant has earned less than $1 million per season in each of his first three NFL campaigns.

Purdy missed two games in 2024, injuring his right shoulder and elbow, respectively.

