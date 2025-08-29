"Had a lot going on": NFL analyst questions Caleb Williams’ future in Chicago criticizing Bears QB's "backyard football" style

Caleb Williams has been in the spotlight for the Chicago Bears heading into their 2025 season. The quarterback showed glimpses of brilliance in his rookie year, but the Bears now have high expectations for Williams after building their team around him.

However, NFL analyst Colin Cowher is still not sold on Williams and has pointed out some issues in the QB's game.

"I don't want to say he's fragile at the moment, but the guy's had a lot going on," Cowherd said on "The Herd" on Thursday. "Rough rookie year. There were reports that, like, he was watching film by himself. Like, it's just, it was not a good introduction to the NFL.

"He took 68 sacks last year, with tracks with what happened to him at USC his final year. Or he's just trying to play backyard football, you know, just run around and try to make a play. Like that doesn't work in the NFL. It just doesn't. "

The Bears took Williams with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He finished his rookie year with 3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. However, Chicago finished with a 5-12 record last season.

Heading into the 2025 season, fans are expecting Williams to lead the Bears to the playoffs.

Caleb Williams and Bears will open 2025 regular season vs. Minnesota Vikings

NFL: Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams - Source: Imagn

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears will bring their 2025 regular season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 8. The Week 1 contest will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

The Bears bolstered their offensive line this offseason to give Williams more protection. They also drafted tight end Colston Loveland and wideout Luther Burden III to give the quarterback more offensive weapons.

Since Williams now has the players around him to elevate his game, the Bears will expect the QB to flourish in the upcoming season.

