  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Hailee Steinfeld breaks silence on Josh Allen's Bills crashing out of playoffs vs Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

Hailee Steinfeld breaks silence on Josh Allen's Bills crashing out of playoffs vs Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jan 29, 2025 10:17 GMT
Hailee Steinfeld breaks silence on Josh Allen
Hailee Steinfeld breaks silence on Josh Allen's Bills loss (Image Source: Getty

The Buffalo Bills' Super Bowl hopes slipped away on Sunday with a 32-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs grabbed the AFC title and the ticket to the Super Bowl while the Bills' promising season came to an end.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen's girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, shared her thoughts on the playoff loss in an exclusive interview with “E! News” on Tuesday.

“To say the least, I am so proud of that man and everything he has done, and everything that team has done together. He is the hardest working person I know.” [3:58]

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending

Sunday's loss was painful for the Buffalo Bills, who won the AFC East with a 13-4 regular season. After eliminating the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens, Allen's Bills fell to the Chiefs for the fourth time in the last five postseasons.

Marcellus Wiley took a stand for Josh Allen amidst fans' criticism

Josh Allen copped some criticism for the team's 32-29 loss to the Chiefs. Fans had huge expectations from Allen to take the Bills to the Super Bowl, considering how well he performed throughout the year.

However, former Bills defensive end Marcellus Wiley insisted the the blame did not lie with Allen.

"You fought 17!. Gave your team the chance. Had adversity in the first half & kept pushing. Did everything you had to in the 2nd half to earn extra minutes. That's the way it goes when it's good on good. This ain't on you, you showed up in the most important moments @JoshAllenQB! #BillsMafia"

Allen was extremely emotional after the game. The quarterback appeared visibly disconsolate on the sidelines as the game drew to a close and struggled for words in the postgame press conference.

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी