Hall of Fame broadcaster doles out advice on Tom Brady’s $375,000,000 retirement plan with FOX

Tom Brady had his fair share of doubters when he was a sixth-round pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Seven Lombardi Trophies and three MVPs later, he silenced all the doubters to become the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Brady hung up the jersey and cleats for good in February as he looks to conquer a new challenge in 2024.

He inked a 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX Sports to be the lead NFL color analyst in the broadcasting booth. Most people are looking forward to seeing him in the booth. Yet, Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Costas said Brady would be suited elsewhere besides the broadcasting booth, as per an interview with the New York Post:

"They didn’t ask me and I don’t expect them to, but if I were running it, I’d use him in the studio rather than on games. ... The glamor factor, the on-camera factor. And also, it’s less of a strain on him. The level of preparation to work a game and what it takes to get the hang of it, it’s just an easier fit in the studio."

The legendary broadcaster also gave the 46-year-old NFL legend some advice before stepping into the booth later this year:

"I would say watch Derek Jeter this past postseason. Here’s a guy who was famously circumspect about everything, but was willing in his own way to step out and be more critical than we’ve ever seen him be.

"Because if you’re not willing to be critical, which is not to be harsh or take potshots, but if you’re not willing to be forthright, then you’re not serving the viewers."

Bob Costas is the right person to give Tom Brady advice as he is a 29-time Emmy winner, the most all-time. Costas hosted seven Super Bowls and was a record eight-time winner of the “National Sportscaster of the Year” award.

Why Tom Brady waited to join Fox Sports

In an interview on "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd last February, Tom Brady explained why he didn't start with FOX Sports last year:

"I want to be great at what I do, and talking last week with the people at FOX Sports and the leadership there, allowing me to start this opportunity in the Fall of 2024 is something that's great for me. Take some time to really learn, become great at what I want to do ... thinking about the opportunity and making sure I don't rush into anything."

The former All-Pro will be working alongside Kevin Burkhardt in the booth, replacing Greg Olsen as the lead color analyst.