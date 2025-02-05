Hall of Fame WR Terrell Owens makes eyebrow-raising pick in pitting Dak Prescott against Brock Purdy

While it's Super Bowl week, there's a lot to talk about in the NFL about the rest of the 30 teams. Six teams got new head coaches in this cycle - New England Patriots, New York Jets, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, and Dallas Cowboys. The New Orleans Saints are expected to name Kellen Moore as their next head coach, which will make it seven.

The Cowboys have been in the news ever since they named Brian Schottenheimer their head coach, aligning his contract with the four-year, $240 million extension they gave Dak Prescott. Since then, talk about Prescott's potential has been front and center with a raging debate over whether the Cowboys will be able to put enough pieces around him for the franchise to be competitive this time around after falling woefully short in 2024.

In that debate, Prescott, the league's highest-paid quarterback by average annual value ($60 million a year) has been compared to a range of QBs including San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy, who's due a contract extension in the months to come. Franchise legend Terrell Owens had an interesting take in the Prescott vs Purdy debate but made his train of thought abundantly clear during Wednesday's interview on 104.5 KNBR's Murph & Markus Podcast.

“I would take Brock Purdy over Dak Prescott any day, number one,” Owens said on the show. “I think if you look at his production and how he’s played, a guy that has gone from the last pick of the draft, ‘Mr. Irrelevant,’ to relevant… I think when you have a guy like that, when you surround him with the right talent, he can be an elite quarterback.” [11:15]

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (Credits: IMAGN)

Does Terrell Owens' take on Dak Prescott vs Brock Purdy holds little water

While there is a small shot Owens is right about Purdy's ability, the San Francisco 49ers are not short of weapons on offense. Between Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Ricky Pearsall, and able backups like Kyle Juszczyk, Jordan Mason, Isaac Guerendo and Jauan Jennings, the Niners are more than capable of going toe-to-toe with most teams in the NFL.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, do not boast enough depth to compete with the Niners. Their running back room consisted of Rico Dowdle, Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook this season while CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks were the main men in the receiving corps. The Cowboys swung a mid-season trade for Jonathan Mingo but he didn't see all that much action to have any effect on the Cowboys' season.

As a result, the Cowboys have been strongly linked with drafting Boise State's Heisman runner-up Ashton Jeanty in the 2025 NFL Draft.

