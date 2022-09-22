Julian Edelman to the Buccaneers? Hall of Famer claims Tom Brady could call former teammate

Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running thin at the wide receiver position, where they once had the most talented trio in the NFL. Thanks to injuries and suspensions, the Buccaneers are heading into Week 3 without a lot of help for their quarterback. This led them to sign former Buffalo Bills wideout Cole Beasley. Another potential option is Brady's friend and former teammate Julian Edelman.

Hall of Famer and former Patriots running back Marshall Faulk appeared on the Rich Eisen Show to discuss the situation. He was asked about a potential NFL return for Edelman with the Buccaneers. Here's what he said:

"If I was Edelman, I'd start working out now. And I'm looking at the injuries to the wide receivers that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have, this is if he really wants to play. The question is if Tom calls, 'Hey, this is my last year, man. Come play with me.' If you're Edelman, are you like, 'Okay.' or are you like, 'Are you sure, Tom?'"

Faulk continued:

"Edelman loves Tom Brady and I know Tom loves him. He had some of the best years of his life playing with Tom. I think the relationship, it's like Tom helped him by throwing him a lot of balls. I think Edelman helped Tom as well by being a former quarterback who knew when to be, where to be."

If the injuries don't clear out quickly, there's a real chance Edelman will get a call.

Why Tom Brady and the Buccaneers suddenly need wide receiver help

Miami Dolphins v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers opened the season with an all-time wide receiver trio of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones. Now, the latter two are banged up, with Godwin having missed time already this year. Evans is facing a one-game suspension for starting a brawl with Marshon Lattimore on Sunday. All of a sudden, there's real potential for Tampa Bay to miss their top three wide receivers in an important early-season matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

That's why they signed Cole Beasley, and why many are wondering if they'll call Edelman. Tom Brady is great, but so far he hasn't been able to paper over the cracks as well as he used to. Tampa Bay's offense hasn't looked as explosive as it has in recent years, something they need to recitfy fast.

With Godwin and Jones' health in question, there's a very real chance the Buccaneers will continue to add depth to their offense. With Brady at 45 years old, they are looking to win now, not next year. As a result, Edelman could be in the conversation.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Rich Eisen Show and H/T Sportskeeda.

