Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor appears at Donald Trump's rally ahead of Presidential Election battle against Joe Biden

Former President Donald Trump has been held up with legal issues for quite some time. But as he marched for his political rally in New Jersey, football fans sppotted a familiar face amongst the crowd: former NFL icon, linebacker Lawrence Taylor, at Trump’s rally in Wildwood, NJ.

Taylor was drafted by the New York Giants in the 1981 NFL Draft in the first round. The North Carolina graduate spent all his football years with the Giants, retiring in 1993. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1999, the very first year he was eligible for the induction.

While former President Trump is dealing with a criminal trial across the bridge in New York, his supporters showed up in droves to take part in this mega rally. As per ABC News, the event was attended by close to 100,000 people. Amongst the attendees was Lawrence Taylor, the two-time Super Bowl winner

The former footballer’s presence was highlighted by the New Jersey State Representative Paul M. Kanitra, a Republican as he claimed that 'LT' was his favorite player growing up. The assemblyman posted on X (previously Twitter):

“New York Giant great, my favorite player growing up, LT, Lawrence Taylor @LT_56 is here in Wildwood on the Trump Train! #Trump2024 #WildwoodRally”

However, Taylor was not alone, he was accompanied by his New York Giants teammate and two-time Super Bowl winner running back, Otis Anderson.

Lawrence Taylor switches allegiance

Taylor and Anderson’s appearance at the Jersey Shore rally did not go unnoticed, as the former president invited the Giants' legends to take the stage and speak. The 10-time-Pro Bowler Taylor energized the crowd with his words. He said:

“I just wanted to say I grew up a Democrat and I’ve always been a Democrat until I met this man right here (Trump). He will not have to worry nobody in my family ever voting for a Democrat again.”

With the election cycle heating up, former President Donald Trump would hope the vote of confidence shown by football legends converts into votes for his battle against President Joe Biden in November this year.

