Hall of Famer Steve Hutchinson gives up his no. 76 jersey for Seahawks rookie

Seattle Seahawks first-round draft pick Grey Zabel will carry forward a piece of franchise history when he steps onto the field for rookie minicamp. The North Dakota State offensive lineman has received permission from Seahawks Legend and Hall of Famer Steve Hutchinson to wear his iconic No. 76 jersey.

Zabel, selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, stands 6'6" and weighs 212 pounds. Hutchinson was a cornerstone of Seattle's offensive line during the early 2000s and earned his gold jacket as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame after a stellar career.

During his introductory press conference on Thursday at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center, Zabel explained how the jersey number decision came about. This is just one day before 72 rookies take the field for minicamp.

"That was kind of the equipment staff's idea," Zabel said. "I had to ask Hutch if it was OK to wear it and he was all for it and super excited for it. No better number to wear in Seattle history."

Hutchinson has already begun serving as a mentor for Zabel, providing guidance as the rookie prepares to help rebuild a line that struggled last season.

For Grey Zabel, sweat equity is number one

Grey Zabel brings a blue-collar mentality that resonates with Seattle's football identity.

"Sweat equity is number one. You never want to ask somebody to do something you aren't willing to do or have done," Grey Zabel said when discussing leadership qualities. "So I think in the offensive line room, sweat equity plays a huge role in leadership and understanding you got to put in the work, put in the time to be able to lead."

The rookie also understands the less glamorous nature of his position.

"Offensive line, you can't score, you can't catch a pass, you can't do any of that," he said. "So, when you block a guy extremely well, sometimes you got to let him know. I think that's the fun and joy of playing offensive line, but at the same time you gotta stay humble in your ability."

Seahawks president of football operations and general manager John Schneider first spotted Zabel's competitive drive at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, in February.

For Zabel, the opportunity to wear Hutchinson's number goes beyond just donning a jersey.

"Being able to ask him all the questions that a rookie or new guy has, it has been unbelievable, and I'm super grateful for him," Zabel said of his interactions with the Seahawks legend.

Zabel will step onto the practice field on Friday wearing No. 76.

