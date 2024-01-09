Hallowed NFL reporter throws up Hall of Fame HC as Mike McCarthy insurance ahead of Cowboys’ NFL Playoffs showdown

Mike McCarthy has locked up the second seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs against every opponent except for the 49ers. Most head coaches would be rendered safe on that accomplishment alone. However, Mike McCarthy could be one bad 60-minute performance away from losing his job.

At least, that is what NFL reporter Peter King drew from a statement made by Jerry Jones. Writing for Pro Football Talk, the reporter named Bill Belichick as a potential successor, should McCarthy come up short in the playoffs once again. Here's how it was put:

"I think one statement surprised me in post-week-18 football. It was this from Jerry Jones, asked about the future of head coach Mike McCarthy. 'We’ll see how each game goes in the playoffs,' Jones said. My first thought was that Jones wants insurance in case Dallas has an embarrassing end to its season. Second thought: Jones wants a shot at Bill Belichick."

How do Mike McCarthy and Bill Belichick stack up in coaching search options?

Bill Belichick at New York Jets v New England Patriots

With Bill Belichick's job security still up in the air following a disastrousn17-3 loss to the New York Jets in Week 18, various franchises could be lining up for a shot at one of the golden geese of this year's coaching cycle. Essentially, teams have only one of a few avenues they can take if heading in a new direction as head coach.

One option is that they could roll with a member already on the staff, whether that be an interim head coach or an up-and-comer. Another option would be to do what is essentially the same idea as making a draft selection in hiring a new name (usually an offensive or defensive coordinator) and rolling the dice.

When that happens, the head coach, like most young quarterbacks, gets two seasons to learn the job and produce results. Those fits often hit the biggest but also have the biggest risk. One example of this success was the Los Angeles Rams with Sean McVay. Meanwhile, an example of this failing would be Nathaniel Hackett.

Another option would be to land a veteran head coach coming off a firing or retirement.

These coaches offer enough experience to skip the first-year rookie learning period, but the risk is that they bring whatever led them to get axed to the next organization. This is where Mike McCarthy and Bill Belichick would land, should they end their time with the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys this offseason.

Should Belichick come free, his biggest competitor and perhaps one candidate that could overshadow him would be Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, who is coming off a championship victory in the FBS. Hiring a franchise college coach is another option for teams.

Each team has different priorities depending on where their team is, which paths they've tried in the past, and how much time they're willing to give their next hire. That said, Belichick, Mike McCarthy and Harbaugh would be the biggest names in the coaching search this season should any of the three become available.