  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Handshake after the hug is real game ": NFL fans react to Tom Brady linking up with Jayden Daniels' mom Regina ahead of Chargers vs. Commanders game

"Handshake after the hug is real game ": NFL fans react to Tom Brady linking up with Jayden Daniels' mom Regina ahead of Chargers vs. Commanders game

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 05, 2025 21:58 GMT
&quot;Handshake after the hug is real game &quot;: NFL fans react to Tom Brady linking up with Jayden Daniels
"Handshake after the hug is real game ": NFL fans react to Tom Brady linking up with Jayden Daniels' mom Regina ahead of Chargers vs. Commanders game (Credits: IMAGN)

Tom Brady linking up with Jayden Daniels' mom, Regina Jackson, ahead of the Week 5 matchup between the LA Chargers and the Washington Commanders, drew a lot of attention from fans. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was in the booth for this duel alongside Kevin Burkhardt, but he was turning heads moments before kickoff.

Ad

An NBC4 Sports clip shared on X (formerly Twitter) made the rounds on social media ahead of this high-flying duel.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As soon as fans knew who was in the video, they started suggesting that Tom Brady and Jackson had something going on.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"The handshake after the hug is real game," one fan said.
Ad
"Tom Brady dripping with rizz…" another fan said.
Ad
"I ain’t mad at you Tim," another fan said.
Ad

More fans took the chance and threw shade at Patrick Mahomes, saying that Tom Brady is his father.

"Tim is gonna pick up a step brother for Patrick Mahomes," one fan said.
"He knows ball," another fan said.
"Damn Tom Brady looking for a step mom and step brother for Patrick Mahomes," another fan said.

The last time Brady called one of Jayden Daniels' games, the second-year quarterback balled out against the New York Giants in the season opener. He went 19 of 30 for 233 yards and one touchdown, adding 11 carries for 68 yards.

Ad

The challenge was harder in Week 5, as the Chargers tried to bounce back after losing to the Giants in Week 4.

Jayden Daniels' mom told Tom Brady big prediction before Giants game

This wasn't the first time Brady was seen interacting with Jayden Daniels before a game. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star even told the former LSU star that his mother predicted he would be the best player on the field in Week 1.

Ad
“Jayden, I saw your mom in the pregame and she said, ‘Hey, my boy’s gonna win LFG Player of the Game today.’ And I said, ‘You know what? At home, I’m never betting against him.’”

Daniels was content with the result, but admitted that the team didn't play to its standards, but also acknowledged that they were just starting the season.

Ad
“You know how it is. Week 1, we didn’t play our best,” Daniels told Brady. “We played sloppy. You have to get all the Week 1 jitters out. But we executed enough to get a win.”

Jayden Daniels and the Commanders had a terrific 2024 season, but things are going slightly differently in 2025.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications