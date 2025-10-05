"Handshake after the hug is real game ": NFL fans react to Tom Brady linking up with Jayden Daniels' mom Regina ahead of Chargers vs. Commanders game

Tom Brady linking up with Jayden Daniels' mom, Regina Jackson, ahead of the Week 5 matchup between the LA Chargers and the Washington Commanders, drew a lot of attention from fans. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was in the booth for this duel alongside Kevin Burkhardt, but he was turning heads moments before kickoff.An NBC4 Sports clip shared on X (formerly Twitter) made the rounds on social media ahead of this high-flying duel. As soon as fans knew who was in the video, they started suggesting that Tom Brady and Jackson had something going on.&quot;The handshake after the hug is real game,&quot; one fan said.😮‍💨 @TrapsquadlalLINKThe handshake after the hug is real game&quot;Tom Brady dripping with rizz…&quot; another fan said. Uncle Jack @JackDentsTweetsLINKTom Brady dripping with rizz…&quot;I ain’t mad at you Tim,&quot; another fan said. Mark Clements 🪬 @AskBoutMarkLINKI ain’t mad at you TimMore fans took the chance and threw shade at Patrick Mahomes, saying that Tom Brady is his father.&quot;Tim is gonna pick up a step brother for Patrick Mahomes,&quot; one fan said.&quot;He knows ball,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Damn Tom Brady looking for a step mom and step brother for Patrick Mahomes,&quot; another fan said.The last time Brady called one of Jayden Daniels' games, the second-year quarterback balled out against the New York Giants in the season opener. He went 19 of 30 for 233 yards and one touchdown, adding 11 carries for 68 yards.The challenge was harder in Week 5, as the Chargers tried to bounce back after losing to the Giants in Week 4. Jayden Daniels' mom told Tom Brady big prediction before Giants game This wasn't the first time Brady was seen interacting with Jayden Daniels before a game. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star even told the former LSU star that his mother predicted he would be the best player on the field in Week 1.“Jayden, I saw your mom in the pregame and she said, ‘Hey, my boy’s gonna win LFG Player of the Game today.’ And I said, ‘You know what? At home, I’m never betting against him.’”Daniels was content with the result, but admitted that the team didn't play to its standards, but also acknowledged that they were just starting the season.“You know how it is. Week 1, we didn’t play our best,” Daniels told Brady. “We played sloppy. You have to get all the Week 1 jitters out. But we executed enough to get a win.”Jayden Daniels and the Commanders had a terrific 2024 season, but things are going slightly differently in 2025.