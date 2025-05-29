"Hard for me to believe" - Greg Olsen questions Caleb Williams' solo film study claim with Bears

The 2024 season was a disaster for the Chicago Bears franchise. The club fired their head coach in the middle of the season and the team lost 10 games in a row at one point. Although QB Caleb Williams had flashes of elite level play, there were times when Williams struggled to consistently move the ball down the field for the Bears.

Ad

Earlier in May, it was revealed by Williams that he watched game film alone at times during the 2024 season. After this report became public, former NFL tight end and FOX commentator Greg Olsen made clear in a media appearance that he was surprised to hear this from Williams.

Olsen made the statements on the popular 'Herd with Colin Cowherd Show' on May 28.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It’s hard for me to believe that that was the case. And I’m not saying he’s not being genuine. I’ve been in three different organizations, multiple different head coaches, multiple different quarterbacks. I’ve never heard of a guy not having the opportunity to watch film with his position coach, let alone the quarterback. Between the quarterback coach, the offensive coordinator—someone there—it’s hard for me to believe that the organization would let their young rookie watch film by himself." (00:43) Olsen said.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Williams finished the 2024 campaign with 3,541 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, and six interceptions for the Bears. The team finished with a record of 5-12 and fourth place in the NFC North division.

Will the Chicago Bears be better in 2025?

Both Williams and the Bears are expected to take a major step forward in 2025 with the arrival of new offensive minded head coach Ben Johnson. During his time as the offensive coordinator in Detroit, Johnson showed that he is one of the most creative play callers in the league and got the best out of QB Jared Goff while there.

Ad

We used Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor Tool to see where the Chicago Bears would finish the regular season in 2025. In the simulation, the Bears had a better season than in 2024, but still did not make the playoffs.

In the simulation, the Bears finished the 2025 season with a record of 9-8 and third place in the NFC North division behind the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions.

Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor Tool

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.