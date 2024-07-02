  • NFL
  • Hard Knocks footage reveals how Brian Burns trade to Giants came along

Hard Knocks footage reveals how Brian Burns trade to Giants came along

By Robert Gullo
Modified Jul 02, 2024 18:02 GMT
Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers
Brian Burns (center) during Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers

The New York Giants were chosen as this year's team to be featured on the HBO series, "Hard Knocks." The season begins today, July 2, and will premiere tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET. There will be a total of five episodes this season.

The show will chronicle the Giants' moves and off-season from January to July.

NFL Films released a teaser this morning, showing trade talk negotiations between NY Giants general manager Joe Schoen and Carolina Panthers general manager, Dan Morgan. The two discussed a potential deal for Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns. At one point, Morgan asked Schoen if he wanted to offer two first-round picks for Burns, with NFL Films pausing the clip, insinuating that Burns was open for trade.

Burns ended up getting traded to the Giants on March 13, 2024. The Panthers traded Burns and a 2024 5th-round pick in exchange for second and fifth-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Upon being traded to the Giants, Burns signed a five-year $141 million contract including $87.5 million guaranteed.

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen was 'uncomfortable' at first being filmed for Hard Knocks

Joe Schoen during the NFL Combine
Joe Schoen during the NFL Combine

This off-season Joe Schoen and many members of the New York Giants' daily lives included being surrounded by cameras and microphones.

Cameras and microphones documented many key instances of the Giants' off-season regarding free agency moves, the draft process, and spring practices and minicamps.

Schoen opened up to the NY Post recently and admitted that he was uncomfortable at first being under a microscope of cameras and microphones recording his every word spoken. But after some time, he got used to it.

“It was a little uncomfortable at first... We were able to get used to the cameras being around. You’d be in your office and I’d look and it hadn’t moved yet today or we’d have a conversation with somebody and next thing you know you see the camera moving and zooming in on somebody."

Tonight fans will get the chance to check out some of the important things that happened this off-season for the Giants. Some of those things include Daniel Jones' rehab process from his ACL injury last season, the team trading for edge rusher Brian Burns, the team's process in drafting WR Malik Nabers in the first round, and the exit of running back Saquon Barkley.

Will you be tuned in to the first episode of Hard Knocks tonight?

Edited by James Carter
