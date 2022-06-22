"Hard for me to see a scenario where Deshaun Watson isn't gone for the 2022 season" - Shannon Sharpe expects Browns QB to miss second consecutive year

Deshaun Watson is not expected to suit up for the Cleveland Browns for all 17 games of the 2022 NFL season. In fact, he might not be suiting up in any at all if the NFL drops the hammer on the QB. This is due to a violation of the league's conduct policy, according to Shannon Sharpe.

While speaking on FS1's Undisputed with Skip and Shannon, Sharpe said that it's hard to 'see a scenario where Deshaun Watson is not gone for the 2022 season':

"Clearly, there was a pattern of disturbing behavior. He doesn't think that he did anything wrong. He made the women feel some type of way they felt uncomfortable and felt they were put in a position that they should have never been put in considering what they were there to do as a service they were there to provide. And so, this is where we are now. He settled with 20 out of 24."

Deshaun Watson is remorseful whether guilty or not

There is overwhelming evidence to suggest that Deshaun Watson acted in a way that the league would quite frankly be ashamed to promote. Watson apologized to people everywhere for how this has affected the public:

"I do understand that I do have regrets as far as the impact that [it's had] on the community and people outside of just myself," Watson said. "And that includes my family. That includes this organization. That includes my teammates in this locker room that have to answer to these questions. That includes the fan base of the Cleveland Browns. That includes males, females, everyone across the, the world."

Regardless of the outcome of the final four unsettled accusers is, Watson will have a tough road to ever make good on his guaranteed $230 million extension.

That's not so much his problem as it is the Browns', who have two former first-round QBs that aren't likely to suit up for them at all in 2022.

