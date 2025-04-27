"Hard work has finally paid off" - LaJohntay Wester's GF Janiah opens up about CU WR's NFL draft success with Ravens

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester was selected by the Baltimore Ravens as the No. 203 pick in the sixth round of the NFL draft on Saturday. Excited by the selection, LaJohntay’s girlfriend, Janiah, shared a heartfelt message for her boyfriend on Instagram on Saturday.

“My love all of your hard work has finally paid off. From the early mornings to the sleepless nights, random leg cramps, multiple back massages, the good and you remained true to yourself and never took your eyes off the prize. I’m grateful to have been by your side through this process and can’t wait to see what the future hold. I’m so proud of you. I love you, bookie,” Janiah wrote.

Baltimore Ravens WR LaJohntay Wester's girlfriend Janiah's IG story

The couple also made a TikTok to celebrate Wester’s selection. Janiah shared the clip on her IG and wrote:

“Content about to go crazy. GRWM, OOTDs, Gameday vlog.”

It was an indicator that Janiah would be beside her boyfriend for his game days and give a sneak peek to fans of the backstage moments.

LaJohntay Wester acknowledges Colorado's wide receiver corps

Wester was among the three wide receivers from the Colorado Buffaloes to be drafted, the other two being Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr. Another, Will Sheppard, was later signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent on Saturday.

Wester played 45 games and had 252 receptions for 2,703 yards and 21 receiving touchdowns, with two rushing touchdowns.

While speaking to Justin Melo of Draft Network, Wester acknowledged the Colorado offense:

“It was great. All four of us were dominant across the board in my eyes. Having a receiver room of Will, Jimmy, Travis and myself, it was special. We had a lot of highly talented playmakers.”

He had a decent performance at the NFL combine, where he received a prospect grade of 5.81 with the comments to be an average backup or a special teamer. He received a total score of 63 and was ranked 42nd among the wide receivers.

As per Spotrac, his four-year rookie contract is worth $4.41 million.

