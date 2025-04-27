Will Sheppard's girlfriend Madeline shows high confidence after Colorado WR signs as UDFA with Buccaneers

Former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Will Sheppard went undrafted but was later signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency. Excited by the news, his girlfriend, Madeline Turjan, shared a heartfelt message for Sheppard on Instagram. On Saturday, she wrote:

“WOOOOOO. Forever proud of u and already know you’ll be the greatest @will.shep14.”

Madeline Turjan's IG story for her boyfriend Will Sheppard

The original post was shared by Buffaloes on Instagram on Saturday.

Sheppard is among the many Colorado wide receivers transitioning to the NFL. Teammates Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester were drafted. He is also among the many undrafted free agents signed by the Bucs, including his Colorado teammate, safety Shilo Sanders.

Sheppard is 6-foot-3 and played only one season for the Buffs in 2024. He had 48 receptions for 621 yards with an average of 12.9 yards and six touchdowns. However, he previously played for the Vanderbilt Commodores for four seasons, where he had 152 receptions for 2,067 yards and 21 touchdowns.

He also had multiple NIL deals, including a partnership with Anchor Collective in December 2022 and Anchor Impact in January 2023. In October 2023, he also signed with Morgan & Morgan.

At the 2025 NFL Combine, Sheppard received a prospect grade of 5.65 and was rated as a late-round candidate.

NFL expert Lance Zierlein noted that Sheppard has good size and average speed. Sheppard also had glimpses of brilliance and stunning catches. Sheppard, on the other hand, is inconsistent versus tight man coverage and has shown volatility in his speed while running routes.

Who is Will Sheppard's girlfriend, Madeline Turjan?

Will Sheppard and Madeline Turjan have been dating for over two years after she moved to Nashville. She is from Hummelstown, where she studied at Lower Dauphin High School. Maddie is 5-foot-6 and played lacrosse for her high school with jersey No. 25.

Maddie acknowledged their relationship publicly when she shared an adorable couple pic with Sheppard in August 2023. Since then, the couple has been public with their relationship, whether passing birthday wishes or celebrating their relationship anniversary.

