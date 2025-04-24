Colorado wide receiver Will Sheppard shared a new post on Instagram Wednesday featuring a carousel of photos highlighting his current training and lifestyle. In the cover picture, Sheppard wore a black Nike hoodie with the words, “We ain’t hard 2 find.”

Ad

Other photos showed him on the field throwing the ball, showing off his footwear and posing with teammates. He captioned the post,

“Story stayed the same, I never changed it… ⌛️”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Sheppard’s girlfriend, Madeline Turjan, commented on the post, writing,

“oouuu la la.”

Will Sheppard's girlfriend Madeline sends 3-word message to hype up QB before 2025 NFL draft, instagram

Will Sheppard began his CFB career at Vanderbilt in 2020, where he recorded two catches for 30 yards. Come 2021, his performance improved — eight catches for 119 yards and two TDs in a Week 5 win over UConn. He finished that year with 43 receptions for 577 yards and four TDs.

Ad

The next year, the 23-year-old WR had 60 passes for 776 yards and nine TDs, earning second-team All-SEC honors. Ahead of the 2023 season, he was named to the preseason second-team All-SEC and included on the Fred Biletnikoff Award watchlist.

On Dec. 3, 2023, Sheppard entered the transfer portal. Eleven days later, he announced he’d transfer to Colorado. His production over recent seasons points to a player with upward momentum, now set for a bigger stage at Colorado.

Ad

Will Sheppard’s girlfriend marks birthday and anniversary with personal posts

On Feb. 12, Madeline shared a birthday message for the Colorado wide receiver, posting a photo of them together. Will Sheppard wore a grey hoodie, while Madeline was seen in a black tank top and carried a green studded handbag. The caption read,

“easiest person to celebrate, happy birthday.”

Ad

Ad

Earlier, on Jan. 10, she posted another photo carousel marking their anniversary. The cover image showed her in a white dress sitting on Sheppard’s lap. He wore a white t-shirt and cream pants. The post included vacation pictures, selfies and moments from their time together. She captioned it,

“another year of me and u.”

These posts reflect the couple’s continued presence together during Sheppard’s journey before the 2025 NFL Draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles