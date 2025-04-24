Will Sheppard's girlfriend Madeline sends 3-word message to hype up QB before 2025 NFL draft

Colorado wide receiver Will Sheppard shared a new post on Instagram Wednesday featuring a carousel of photos highlighting his current training and lifestyle. In the cover picture, Sheppard wore a black Nike hoodie with the words, “We ain’t hard 2 find.”
Other photos showed him on the field throwing the ball, showing off his footwear and posing with teammates. He captioned the post,
“Story stayed the same, I never changed it… ⌛️”
Sheppard’s girlfriend, Madeline Turjan, commented on the post, writing,
“oouuu la la.”
Will Sheppard began his CFB career at Vanderbilt in 2020, where he recorded two catches for 30 yards. Come 2021, his performance improved — eight catches for 119 yards and two TDs in a Week 5 win over UConn. He finished that year with 43 receptions for 577 yards and four TDs.
The next year, the 23-year-old WR had 60 passes for 776 yards and nine TDs, earning second-team All-SEC honors. Ahead of the 2023 season, he was named to the preseason second-team All-SEC and included on the Fred Biletnikoff Award watchlist.
On Dec. 3, 2023, Sheppard entered the transfer portal. Eleven days later, he announced he’d transfer to Colorado. His production over recent seasons points to a player with upward momentum, now set for a bigger stage at Colorado.
Will Sheppard’s girlfriend marks birthday and anniversary with personal posts
On Feb. 12, Madeline shared a birthday message for the Colorado wide receiver, posting a photo of them together. Will Sheppard wore a grey hoodie, while Madeline was seen in a black tank top and carried a green studded handbag. The caption read,
“easiest person to celebrate, happy birthday.”
Earlier, on Jan. 10, she posted another photo carousel marking their anniversary. The cover image showed her in a white dress sitting on Sheppard’s lap. He wore a white t-shirt and cream pants. The post included vacation pictures, selfies and moments from their time together. She captioned it,
“another year of me and u.”
These posts reflect the couple’s continued presence together during Sheppard’s journey before the 2025 NFL Draft.
