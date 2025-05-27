Harrison Butker envisions major run for Caleb Williams’ Bears with Pope Leo XIV’s loyalty tied to Chicago

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker recently discussed the connection that the new Pope, Pope Leo XIV has with the city of Chicago and the National Football League.

While discussing a variety of topics on the YouTube channel 'The LOOPcast' on May 23, Butker highlighted how he thought that the new leader of the Roman Catholic Church being American and from the city of Chicago was extremely cool.

"I mean, this year, you know, I mean, hopefully that'll help them [Chicago Bears] get deep in the playoffs. They’re in a very hard, very tough division, but I think—Isn't that cool that our Pope is a Bears fan? (49:09) Butker said.

On May 8, it was revealed that American-born and Chicago native Robert Prevost would become the newest Pope after the passing of Pope Francis. It was also announced that he would be taking the name Leo XIV.

"The new pope is revealed as Robert Prevost of the US, the first American pontiff in history. He'll be known as Pope Leo XIV." the post stated.

Pope Leo XIV was born in Chicago, Illinois and it was reported over the past few weeks that he is a fan of various sports and sports teams across the United States.

According to Steve Buckley of 'The Athletic', Pope Leo XIV is a "longtime sports fan whose interests include the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bears and the athletic program at Villanova, from which he graduated in 1977 with a bachelor of science in mathematics."

Pope Leo XIV was presented with a Chicago Bears jersey

On May 19, United States of America Vice President JD Vance visited the Vatican and presented Pope Leo XIV with a customized Chicago Bears jersey.

"So, this of course is a Chicago Bears jersey with your name." Vance said.

"Good choice." Pope Leo XIV responded.

Pope Leo XIV is the first Pope and leader of the Roman Catholic Church to be born in the United States of America.

