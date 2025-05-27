Harrison Butker hails Donald Trump’s authenticity, labels President as "great" for America

Kansas City Chiefs' veteran place-kicker Harrison Butker once again praised the President of the United States, Donald Trump. The three-time Super Bowl champion has been very vocal about his admiration and support for the 47th President, who returned to office at the start of the year.

During a conversation with "The LOOPcast" on Friday, the veteran joined Mike Schmitz, Michael Knowles and Matt Walsh in Nashville to discuss their faith and other popular topics related to the Catholic church.

When asked about whether he saw shows of faith in the NFL, Butker said he was shocked by seeing Ohio State athletes reading the bible and getting baptized, but admitted it wasn't as recurrent or big in the NFL.

The kicker admitted it was more of an individual expression before turning his attention to the president.

"I think it was great that Trump got elected," Butker said. "I think he represents speaking and being authentically yourself, whether you agree or disagree with him, Trump is gonna be who he is, whether the lights are on or they're off.

"He's genuine. I think people can appreciate that. As Catholics, we should be like that behind closed doors, in public with our families, wives or children, we should be the same. We should be virtuous human beings, men and women of God trying to strive to be saints." (50:08 mark)

He added that as NFL players get older, they try to be better husbands and fathers, implying that those questions often bring them closer to God.

Harrison Butker also celebrated that the new pope is American and joked about the effect it might have on the Bears since he was from Chicago.

Harrison Butker visited Donald Trump at the White House

Even before the Super Bowl LIX champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, Harrison Butker met Donald Trump at the White House. The veteran was a vocal supporter of Trump during his presidential campaign.

On Feb. 27, the kicker and the president were pictured talking and smiling after the former "stopped by" the White House.

Outside of his impressive performances on the court, Butker rose to fame after he delivered a controversial speech during a college graduation.

While many considered it sexist and misogynistic for claiming women were more excited about becoming wives and mothers than about having jobs, Butker defended himself. He said that he was speaking as a Catholic and had no regrets about the speech.

