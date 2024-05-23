  • NFL
  • Harrison Butker's commencement speech will bring "different type of pressure": Ex-NFL QB

Harrison Butker's commencement speech will bring "different type of pressure": Ex-NFL QB

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified May 23, 2024 20:46 GMT
Super Bowl LVIII - Kansas City Chiefs Media Availability
Super Bowl LVIII - Kansas City Chiefs Media Availability

Harrison Butker shot to infamy after his controversial commencement speech at the Benedictine College last week. The Kansas City Chiefs player has since received both criticism and support for his speech at the Catholic School. Chris Simms, the former QB for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and current analyst for NBC Sports, talked about the effect of this newfound attention on Butker.

The co-host of ‘Pro Football Talk’ lauded Butker's career in the NFL, but also worried about his future.

“Harrison Butker is special right he's special he's a damn good kicker he's one of the best kickers in football if not the best,” said Simms.

Butker currently holds the record for the longest kick ever in the Super Bowl. He delivered it against the Niners in the clutch moment earlier this year.

Till now Butker was used to being inconspicuous in a team filled with superstars. However, that won’t be the case from now on argued Simms. He said:

“That's what I worry about with Harrison Bucker because now he's going to walk on every field and he's going to hear people boo him and all that kind of crazy crap.”
“There is going to be a different type of pressure surrounding him.”
youtube-cover

Only time will tell whether the Chiefs and Harrison Butker will face the brunt of this speech in the upcoming season or if they will remain as composed as before.

Harrison Butker has his support system intact

Despite most of the world wanting to do away with the three-time Super Bowl champion, with some even setting up a petition to have him sacked from the Chiefs. Butker has the support of his leader Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid.

“I judge him by the character he shows every day and that's a good person,” said Mahomes on Wednesday to the media.
“We all get along; we all respect each other's opinions. And not necessarily do we go by those. But we respect everybody to have a voice,” CHC Reid said to the media.

The Chiefs embark on a historic season as they attempt to become the first-ever NFL team to get a three-peat on September 8, but all eyes will be on Harrison Butker that day.

