Over 104,000 fans sign petition calling for Harrison Butker's job after Chiefs kicker's viral commencement speech: Report

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Over 104,000 fans sign petition calling for Harrison Butker's job after Chiefs kicker's viral commencement speech: Report

Over 104,000 fans sign petition calling for Harrison Butker's job after Chiefs kicker's viral commencement speech: Report

By Bethany Cohen
Modified May 16, 2024 16:04 GMT
Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night
NFL fans are calling for Harrison Butker's job after his recent comments.

The backlash over Harrison Butker's commencement speech last weekend now has fans calling for his job. The Kansas City Chiefs kicker spoke at Benedictine College on Saturday. During his speech to the graduates, he spoke about gender roles, women's health, Pride Month and abortion.

His comments have since gone viral, and some fans have had enough. In a petition created on Change.org, fans have demanded the Kansas City Chiefs release Harrison Butker due to the "discriminatory remarks" he made during his speech.

The petition was created on Monday, and as of Thursday morning, it had over 104,000 signatures. Fans stated in the petition that they believe he shouldn't use the platform he has to create further hate:

“These comments reinforce harmful stereotypes that threaten social progress. They create a toxic environment that hinders our collective efforts towards equality, diversity and inclusion in society. It is unacceptable for such a public figure to use their platform to foster harm rather than unity."

The Kansas City Chiefs have yet to comment on Harrison Butker's commencement speech.

NFL issues statement regarding Harrison Butker's commencement speech

While the Kansas City Chiefs have yet to issue a statement on Harrison Butker's controversial speech, the NFL has responded. On Wednesday, NFL Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Jonathan Beane issued a statement regarding Butker's speech.

Beane said that Butker's speech was not at an NFL-sanctioned event and that his opinions are not the same as the National Football League's. The statement then said the league is committed to inclusion for everyone.

"His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger." — Jonathan Beane

Butker's comments had NFL fans and those around the league outraged, including "Good Morning Football" co-host Jamie Erdahl. She posted her thoughts on X earlier this week, expressing her desire to share her opinion on the show, which is currently on hiatus. She then sarcastically commented on her role as a wife and mother, mocking Butker's comments.

The type of response that Butker will receive from NFL fans this upcoming season when he takes the field remains to be seen, but one can only imagine that it will be loud.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी