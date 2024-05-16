Over 104,000 fans sign petition calling for Harrison Butker's job after Chiefs kicker's viral commencement speech: Report

The backlash over Harrison Butker's commencement speech last weekend now has fans calling for his job. The Kansas City Chiefs kicker spoke at Benedictine College on Saturday. During his speech to the graduates, he spoke about gender roles, women's health, Pride Month and abortion.

His comments have since gone viral, and some fans have had enough. In a petition created on Change.org, fans have demanded the Kansas City Chiefs release Harrison Butker due to the "discriminatory remarks" he made during his speech.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The petition was created on Monday, and as of Thursday morning, it had over 104,000 signatures. Fans stated in the petition that they believe he shouldn't use the platform he has to create further hate:

“These comments reinforce harmful stereotypes that threaten social progress. They create a toxic environment that hinders our collective efforts towards equality, diversity and inclusion in society. It is unacceptable for such a public figure to use their platform to foster harm rather than unity."

The Kansas City Chiefs have yet to comment on Harrison Butker's commencement speech.

NFL issues statement regarding Harrison Butker's commencement speech

While the Kansas City Chiefs have yet to issue a statement on Harrison Butker's controversial speech, the NFL has responded. On Wednesday, NFL Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Jonathan Beane issued a statement regarding Butker's speech.

Beane said that Butker's speech was not at an NFL-sanctioned event and that his opinions are not the same as the National Football League's. The statement then said the league is committed to inclusion for everyone.

"His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger." — Jonathan Beane

Expand Tweet

Butker's comments had NFL fans and those around the league outraged, including "Good Morning Football" co-host Jamie Erdahl. She posted her thoughts on X earlier this week, expressing her desire to share her opinion on the show, which is currently on hiatus. She then sarcastically commented on her role as a wife and mother, mocking Butker's comments.

Expand Tweet

The type of response that Butker will receive from NFL fans this upcoming season when he takes the field remains to be seen, but one can only imagine that it will be loud.