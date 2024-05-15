NFL Network's Jamie Erdahl furious at Chiefs K Harrison Butker's viral speech against Joe Biden's abortion stance

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker was recently asked to give the commencement speech at Benedictine College and his comments have caused a firestorm of opinions. His take on abortion, religion and women's lifestyles has gone viral over the last few days.

"Good Morning Football" co-host Jamie Erdahl wasn't pleased with Butker's comments in regard to women in the workplace and their roles when it comes to family life. On Tuesday night, Erdahl shared her opinion on X and said that if the show wasn't currently on hiatus, she would be sharing her full opinion on-air.

"The Chiefs kicker is lucky @gmfb is on hiatus. I would be asking for a few minutes tomorrow to let off some steam. And then I would return home to my rightful place with my children and husband."

Jamie Erdahl, who referred to Harrison Butker as the "Chiefs kicker" in her post, also made a sarcastic reference about her 'rightful place' at home as a wife and mother. Butker mentioned in his speech that he believed women shouldn't necessarily strive for a career but focus their lives on becoming a wife and mother.

Harrison Butker's commencement speech targeted President Biden's stance on abortion rights

On Saturday afternoon, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker delivered the commencement speech at Benedictine College, a Catholic, liberal arts college in Kansas. During his speech, which has now gone viral, Butker shared his opinions on working women, women's rights, abortion rights, pride month and President of the United States Joe Biden.

Butker criticized Biden for being a devout Catholic yet still sharing his "pro-choice" stance when it comes to abortion. Harrison Butker said:

"Bad policy and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues. Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for degenerate cultural values in media, all stem from the pervasiveness of disorder. Our own nation is led by a man who publicly and proudly proclaims his Catholic faith, but at the same time is delusional enough to make the Sign of The Cross during a pro-abortion rally."

Butker then continued by questioning President Biden's devotion to the Catholic religion since he didn't believe his policies lined up with his faith. Butker continued:

"He (President Biden) has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that, I'm sure, to many people it appears you can be both Catholic and pro-choice. He is not alone. From the man behind the COVID lockdowns to the people pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America, they all have a glaring thing in common: they are Catholic."

The Kansas City Chiefs kicker also criticized President Biden's COVID-19 lockdowns. Many of which were already in place before he took office in January 2021.