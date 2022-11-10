Has Aaron Rodgers lost the locker room? ESPN journalist claims constant criticism hasn’t settled well  

Nearly everything that can go wrong this season for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers has done so. They've lost five straight games and sit at 3-6, four games behind the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North. To make matters worse, an ESPN journalist thinks the team might be growing frustrated with the quarterback's incessant blaming of others.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN believes the young wide receivers don't appreciate being blamed for the team's problems. He was asked what he is hearing about the team's five-game losing streak and said:

"That some of the young wide receivers have been painted as scapegoats for the Packers' problems, despite Aaron Rodgers' absence during OTAs, which isn't sitting well with some there."

After most of the losses this season, the reigning MVP has pointed the finger at someone, often with thinly veiled criticisms of his teammates. According to Fowler, that has worn thin.

No one has played particularly well, Rodgers included. To blame one position group for the losses or poor play is reductive to this team's issues, which have run very deep this season.

If they don't turn it around, they'll finish with an incredibly poor record and a ton of frustrated players.

Can Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers turn it around?

At 3-6 through nine games, the door is not shut, but it is closing rapidly. In the NFC North, the Packers have the third-best chance at making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Their projections estimate that there's a 5% chance that they will make the playoffs. For comparison, there's a 99% chance the Vikings will and a 6% chance the Chicago Bears will do the same.

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings

In terms of winning the division, the Packers' chances are just 0.6%. Anything can happen, but things certainly look dire. After having a good chance of winning his third consecutive MVP award (only Brett Favre has done so in NFL history), that is nearly impossible at this time. SportsBettingDime listed the 20 players with the best odds right now, and Rodgers isn't even named.

Notable players with greater odds of winning an MVP than the Packers' star include:

Derek Carr

Daniel Jones

Saquon Barkley

Micah Parsons

Geno Smith

Derrick Henry

Christian McCaffrey

The Packers QB can still turn it around, but it would take a miracle to win another MVP award this campaign.

