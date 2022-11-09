Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have struggled this season as they sit tied in second place in the NFC North with a poor 3-6 record.

The Packers have won the division for the last three years and Rodgers has had back-to-back MVP seasons.

While they have had their struggles this season, many have been placing the blame on the team's leader, Rodgers.

Skip Bayless spoke with Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed about how Rodgers has been a poor leader this season.

Bayless said:

"As the leader, he's the opposite of transcendent. He is transparent is what he is. Yeah, because he's a fraud as a leader."

"I've never heard in 30 years someone in a losing streak mention what they are. It's all about him." @ShannonSharpe reacts to Aaron Rodgers reiterating that he is still the 2x reigning MVP:

Aaron Rodgers' comments on him calling out teammates

Aaron Rodgers for Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles

Bayless' comments came in response to Aaron Rodgers publicly criticizing his teammates and placing the blame on them.

A couple of weeks ago, Rodgers told the media that there were guys making too many mistakes on the team and that maybe they should be benched.

He said:

“Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing. Gotta start cutting some reps. Maybe guys who aren’t playing, maybe give them a chance.”

Aaron Rodgers said about a week ago: "Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing, you know. Gotta start cutting some reps, and maybe guys who aren't playing, give them a chance,"



So... is it Jordan Love time?

In the 2022 preseason, Rodgers took a shot at his receivers, saying that they have to be more consistent.

He said:

“The young guys, especially the young receivers, we’ve got to be way more consistent. A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. So we’ve got to get better in that area."

Nonetheless, Rodgers said that sometimes during lunch he will sit by himself and he likes to see who will approach him to talk.

He said:

"Sometimes I sit by myself and see who comes and sits down because that's always fun as well."

Aaron Rodgers said he tries to have 1-on-1 lunches with teammates he hasn't yet connected with. Has had a couple with Romeo Doubs since Rodgers said he wanted to learn his story.



Sometimes Rodgers sits alone just to see who approaches. Devonte Wyatt has multiple times to chat.

However, despite his methods, Rodgers still doesn't seem to be the best leader this year. As Bayless mentioned earlier, the quarterback seems to place the blame on everyone but himself.

The Packers are 3-6 and have eight games left in the regular season to try and make a push for the playoffs.

