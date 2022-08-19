Shannon Sharpe blasts Aaron Rodgers for being a bad teammate

Has Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers gone too far? NFL Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe believes he has. The Packers quarterback criticized his wide receivers to reporters this week after practice. He said that rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs dropped his 'best throw of the day' and said that his young receivers need to be more trustworthy. He went on to say that they made bad decisions about route running.

Sharpe, who won three Super Bowl titles, said that the NFL MVP handled the situation the wrong way. He claimed that such criticism definitely shouldn't take place in front of the media.

Skip Bayless chimed in, saying that Aaron Rodgers is always quick to blame others and throw "various receivers under the bus," but he never takes responsibility for himself.

"It's always somebody else's fault and it's always publicly somebody else's fault. And he is the master of on-field finger pointing in which he throws various receivers under the bus just with his mere body language."

theScore @theScore Aaron Rodgers has a public service announcement for his wide receivers. 🛎 Aaron Rodgers has a public service announcement for his wide receivers. 🛎 https://t.co/17fHrII3ZN

Randall Cobb supports Aaron Rodgers in regards to wide receivers

Aaron Rodgers does seem to have the support of at least one of his teammates. Veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb supported his quarterback's thoughts on the issues with their young receivers.

Kyle Malzhan @KyleMalzhan



Pretty certain after hearing this, the standard is set in the wide receiver room.



Full quote from Cobb: #Packers WR Randall Cobb didn’t hold back yesterday when asked if he thought the young wide receivers appreciate the ‘tough love’ from QB Aaron Rodgers - rather than silence.Pretty certain after hearing this, the standard is set in the wide receiver room.Full quote from Cobb: #Packers WR Randall Cobb didn’t hold back yesterday when asked if he thought the young wide receivers appreciate the ‘tough love’ from QB Aaron Rodgers - rather than silence.Pretty certain after hearing this, the standard is set in the wide receiver room.Full quote from Cobb: https://t.co/zDWtasuTch

Cobb said:

"It doesn't matter if they apppreciate it or not, it's the way that we do things here. So, either it's you get with it or you get out of the room and we'll get somebody who will get on board with what we're trying to accomplish."

While it doesn't completely seem as if the rookie wide receivers aren't on board with Rodgers, it's just that there's still a learning curve when it comes to making the move to the next level.

Rookie wideout Romeo Doubs told reporters after a sitdown with Rodgers, the other quarterbacks and coaches, everything became a lot clearer. It also showed on the field during a joint practice with the New Orleans Saints.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12