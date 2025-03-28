Chase Daniel has made it clear: Penn State Nittany Lions’ Abdul Carter is the best player in the 2025 NFL draft and he didn’t hesitate to put a big name on his ceiling.

On Friday's episode of FS1’s "The Facility," the former NFL quarterback urged the Cleveland Browns to draft Carter and compared his potential to Micah Parsons.

“He (Abdul Carter) is the best player in the draft, and it's not even close. I get the Tennessee Titans are probably going to take Cam Ward," Daniel said (0:47). "Travis Hunter is a close two. But I'm saying as a pass rusher, like he is a guy that I think has a ceiling of Micah Parsons.”

Parsons is one of the NFL’s most dominant defensive forces, and Carter, already a unanimous all-American and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, has flashed the same explosiveness.

Carter’s production backs up the hype. He racked up 56 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and a team-leading 6.5 sacks as a freshman before dominating in 2024. However, questions remain. He was charged with misdemeanor assault in April 2024, although he entered a pretrial intervention program.

Even with off-field concerns, Carter’s talent is undeniable. If the Browns want a game-changer off the edge, Daniel’s message is loud and clear: Carter is the guy.

Abdul Carter skips Penn State pro day as injury rehab continues

NFL teams eager to see Abdul Carter in action need to wait. The Penn State pass rusher didn’t participate in the school’s pro day on Friday as he continued rehabbing a shoulder injury, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

"He is still finishing up rehab on the shoulder injury he had from the Boise State game," Rosenhaus said on Thursday. "He may still do a workout for teams sometime in mid-April."

Carter’s injury concerns didn’t stop there. Medical testing at the NFL Combine revealed a stress reaction in his right foot. He considered surgery to insert a screw but opted against it after doctors advised him otherwise. That decision was supposed to keep him on track for Penn State’s pro day, but his upper-body injury remained an issue.

Despite missing key workouts, Carter is still a top draft prospect. He ranked No. 2 on Mel Kiper Jr.’s big board and ESPN’s Jordan Reid, while Matt Miller listed him as the top overall player.

