“Has to be drugs” – NFL host mistaking Jake Owen for Aaron Rodgers and getting handsy with singer has fans in disbelief

An NFL host, Stugotz from the Dan LeBatard Show, accidentally mistook Jake Owen for Aaron Rodgers. Owen is a country music star and Rodgers is the New York Jets quarterback. They admittedly have a similar look, but fans of either one would never make the mistake that Stugotz did.

He went to a golf tournament and found Owen and began praising him as if he were Rodgers. Evidently, Owen played along and let the NFL host do what he was going to do, even though that entailed a lot of touching.

Aaron Rodgers mistake occurred at a golf tournament

The mistake has NFL fans in shock, especially after hearing what transpired between the two. One said that the host had to be on some sort of drug during the encounter.

The two have sported similar haircuts in the past and Owen and Rodgers both feature a bit of iconic stubble from time to time. It appears to have been an honest mistake, but one that went on for so long it became laughable.

Stugotz admits critical mistake with Jake Owen and Aaron Rodgers

Stugotz admitted his Aaron Rodgers x Jake Owen mistake on the show. He said about the encounter via the Big Lead:

"I've been thinking about this and I've been thinking like just going through the details of the conversation, the many different ways I must have freaked out Jake Owen. And it's kept me up most of the night. I'm a little tired. I've got to be honest. I was hugging him. I was patting him on the stomach. I'm like You're my quarterback. You're my quarterback. And Jake Owen's going I am, I am because he starts to sink into it and I love you Jake Owen for doing it. You have become the target now this week. I don't care if we get another guest on. I just want Jake Owen. And I want him to talk us through the conversation and how uncomfortable he was and when he decided you know what? I'm just going to roll with this."

He gave the country singer a lot of credit for being a good sport with it all.

