Packers' Mark Murphy spills beans on Aaron Rodgers' Jets' appearance on Hard Knocks - "Should be very entertaining"

Though it's not confirmed, many expect Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets to be the featured team on HBO's Hard Knocks. The hit television show follows a team during training camp and everyone expects it to be the Jets this season.

The Jets have a number of former Green Bay Packers are on the roster this year, including Rodgers, Allen Lazard, Adrian Amos and more. Packers president Mark Murphy is looking forward to seeing those players should their team be chosen.

He said via NBC Sports:

“Hard Knocks is a great show and gives fans an inside look at a team’s training camp. It also provides good publicity for the team. The downside is that it can be a distraction and teams are concerned that other teams can learn information from the show. The best thing to do if you don’t want to be on Hard Knocks is to make the playoffs every year."

He also mentioned why he believes the Jets are the team that will be chosen and that he'slooking forward to it:

"The league (and HBO) can only require a team to appear on Hard Knocks if they have failed to make the playoffs two years in a row. I’m anxious to see the Jets and the many ex-Packers on Hard Knocks this summer – should be very entertaining.”

Murphy has personal relationships with a lot of the people that would be featured on their show.

New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers don't want Hard Knocks role

The New York Jets, to their credit, do not want to be on the show. However, they're one of only four teams that actually fit the criteria to be selected this season. They also have the added benefit of Aaron Rodgers and being the Jets that makes them an enticing option.

Could Aaron Rodgers be on Hard Knocks this year?

Though they don't want to, the Jets are fully prepared for the NFL to force them to do Hard Knocks this year. At the very least, Packers president Mark Murphy will be gleefully watching from his couch.

