Jaire Alexander kisses Aaron Rodgers goodbye in savage fashion

No Aaron Rodgers, no problem for the Green Bay Packers, at least according to star cornerback Jaire Alexander. While the New York Jets will be enjoying Rodgers' services this season, the Packers are handing the reigns over to former first-round pick Jordan Love.

Some might expect a dip in quality or at least a learning curve for the quarterback's first full season as a starter, but not Alexander. The star cornerback says that Love is the best quarterback in the league, heavily implying that Rodgers certainly isn't.

No single unit for the 2022 Packers excelled, but their offense, helmed once again by Rodgers, was a less than stellar unit.

Normally, the future Hall of Famer leads one of the best units in the league, but they weren't particularly good last year. Alexander, evidently, has full confidence in Jordan Love and is excited to see him get the keys to the city.

Rodgers was uncharacteristically poor last season, though a lot of it might have to do with a lack of wide receivers around him. The first season after trading All-Pro Davante Adams away, the offense struggles. That might not be a coincidence.

Now, Allen Lazard left with Rodgers, so the receiver room isn't exactly overflowing. Love may have his work cut out for him to back up Alexander's bold and confident claim.

Who has better MVP odds: Jordan Love or Aaron Rodgers?

The oddsmakers don't seem to agree with Jaire Alexander's assessment of Jordan Love. In fact, they're willing to bet that Aaron Rodgers will be a safer choice for MVP this season, by far.

Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love?

Rodgers is +1600 to win the award for the fifth time in his career. That puts him in similar categories as Trevor Lawrence, Lamar Jackson, Tua Tagovailoa and Dak Prescott.

Conversely, Love is +3500. He's got similar odds to Derek Carr, Russell Wilson, Kenny Pickett and Brock Purdy. It's safe to say that Vegas doesn't believe Alexander's claim that Jordan Love is the best quarterback in the NFL. Rodgers, according to them, has a much stronger case.

