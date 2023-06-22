Why is Aaron Rodgers involved in Joe Rogan vs Peter Hotez feud? Exploring Jets QB’s role in vaccine controversy

Aaron Rodgers finds himself in the middle of a controversy that has nothing to do with football in the slightest. The New York Jets quarterback is embroiled in the debate over vaccines with Joe Rogan and Peter Hotez.

Hotez is a scientist who is considered a vaccine expert and Rogan is perhaps the world's most famous podcast host.

Rodgers has waded into this issue because of his endorsement of Robert Kennedy Jr., a Democratic presidential candidate who espoused anti-vaccine rhetoric on "The Joe Rogan Experience."

Aaron Rodgers finds himself mixed up with RKF, Joe Rogan and Peter Hotez

The politician and podcaster have routinely invited Peter Hotez to come on the show and debate, something the doctor has refused to do. Aaron Rodgers recently shared a clip of Hotez being slandered by the candidate known as RFK.

Robert Kennedy criticized the doctor and tried to debunk many of his claims and Rodgers posted the clip to social media, saying that Kennedy would easily defeat Hotex in a debate.

Hotez responded on Twitter with disappointment:

"Disappointed he took a cheap shot vs me this wk. In 2021 during our awful delta wave we were losing 2,000 Americans/day, >80% among unvaccinated, when vaccines were 90% protective vs death/serious illness, I criticized him for his public antivaccine stance."

Rodgers refused to get the vaccine in 2021 when a lot of NFL players did. The league had protocols in place for vaccinated players that were far less strict than those for the unvaccinated.

Aaron Rodgers Speaks At Psychedelic Science

What's more, Rodgers lied and followed the vaccinated protocols, which included not having to wear a mask getting on and off the plane for away games. When asked about his status, the quarterback revealed that he was "immunized" but it was later uncovered that that wasn't true.

Aaron Rodgers then said he was allergic to a couple of ingredients in the vaccine and has since become known for his anti-vax stance. While Rodgers certainly isn't as opposed to every single shot as Kennedy is, it's the shared value that drew the quarterback to the potential president.

The four-time MVP has never shied away from putting his opinions out there, which has drawn backlash from time to time. This is no different, as the quarterback is being criticized by a prominent doctor and tons of people on the Internet.

That hasn't stopped him from endorsing and supporting Kennedy, who is admittedly a very controversial figure.

