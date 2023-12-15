Has an NFL coach ever been fired at halftime? All you need to know

In an attempt to turn around their teams' fortunes, NFL franchise owners dismiss an alarming number of coaches. It usually takes three seasons for coaches to prove themselves before they are fired, but have you ever wondered if an NFL coach has ever been fired at halftime?

The Los Angeles Chargers trailed their Week 15 Thursday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders 42-0 in the first half. Because of that, the biggest first-half advantage in Las Vegas history and the biggest first-half deficit in Los Angeles club history, some fans demanded that coach Brandon Staley be fired before the second half started.

It would have been NFL history had Staley got dismissed at halftime, as no manager in the history of the league has ever been sacked midway through a game.

In response to the team's dismal performance, NFL pundit Richard Sherman proposed, albeit audaciously, that the Chargers create history by sacking Staley at halftime.

"This is among the worst team first halves I've ever witnessed," Sherman said. "It just looks like they've given up. You never want to call for someone's job, and I hate to say this, but at halftime, the team ought to create history by firing Brandon Staley.”

For Staley and his boys, the second half was somewhat better. Even though the Chargers scored three touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters, they eventually lost 63-21.

Although Staley didn't make history as the first NFL coach to be sacked at halftime, his already hot seat has now gotten hotter after the Thursday Night Football defeat.

Will the NFL team, Chargers, fire Brandon Staley?

After the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, coach Brandon Staley said:

"In that first half, it's the worst you could play in all the three phases. I take full responsibility."

With a few weeks remaining in the season and the first-choice quarterback sidelined for the remainder of the year, it seems improbable that the coach will be replaced so late in the season, even if he was already under pressure going into the Thursday night game.

Following their defeat, the Chargers slumped to 5-9 on the season. Moreover, their aspirations of making the playoffs are virtually over with quarterback Justin Herbert (fractured finger) ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Although it appears unlikely, it wouldn't surprise anyone if Staley is dismissed before the season ends, which could give the Chargers an advantage in the next coach hiring cycle.

Before Christmas, the Chargers have more than a full week to get ready for their next game against the Buffalo Bills, giving the management time to consider whether or not to keep Staley in the job.