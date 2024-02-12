Has any NFL team won 3 Super Bowls in a row? Delving into league's history

The Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime in Super Bowl 58 to win their second straight Super Bowl. Kansas City joins the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, and the Pittsburgh Steelers on the list of teams to have won back-to-back Super Bowls.

However, no team in NFL history has ever won three straight Super Bowls. So should Kansas City win next year, they would become the first team to do so.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The Kansas City Chiefs are never underdogs. Just know that,” Patrick Mahomes said, via TSN.

The last team to go back-to-back before the Chiefs were the New England Patriots. They won in 2003 and 2004, defeating the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles respectively.

Along with no team winning three straight Super Bowls, all the teams that did go back-to-back didn't even make the big game in the third season.

Chiefs go back-to-back

Kansas City won Super Bowl 58

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to their second straight Super Bowl on Sunday, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

Mahomes was 34-for-46 for 333 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He was named the Super Bowl MVP, which was special for the quarterback:

"It means a ton," Mahomes said after the game, via ESPN. "I'm proud of my guys, man, this is awesome. With all the adversity we’ve been through this season to come through tonight. ... I’m proud of the guys. This is awesome. Legendary.... It's legendary... Kansas City, I'll see you at the parade. Let's do it, baby."

The Chiefs trailed 10-3 at the half and had a game-tying field goal with seconds to go to force OT. In overtime, Kansas City allowed a field goal, but they drove the field as Mahomes found Mecole Hardman, who ran into the endzone for the game-winning touchdown.

"Mecole Hardman, man, he battled through adversity this year," Mahomes said. "He's special."

How many Super Bowls have the Chiefs won?

The Kansas City Chiefs have won four Super Bowls in franchise history, including three in the last four years.

Kansas City won its first Super Bowl in 1970 and didn't win again until 2020. The Chiefs have now won back-to-back Super Bowls, bringing them to four in franchise history.