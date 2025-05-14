"Hate divisional games this early" - NFL fans react to Commanders-Giants Week 1 showdown for 2025 season

On Wednesday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz revealed that the Washington Commanders will open their 2025 campaign against the New York Giants.

"Sources: Jayden Daniels and the #Commanders will open their season at home in an NFC East showdown against the much-improved #Giants."

In response, some NFL fans highlighted how they did not like how so many divisional games were scheduled to be played so early this year.

"Week 1 is an NFC East fest. Gross. Hate divisional games this early. Divisional games shouldn't be played until at the earliest, week 4." one fan wrote.

"Boooo. Wanted Commanders vs Eagles 😤." one fan wrote.

"So NFL WK1 might consist of a bunch of Divisional matchups? 🤔." one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some NFL fans made clear their belief about who would win in the contest.

"GIANTS ARE COOKING THE COMMANDERS! WE ARE GONNA SHOCK THE WORLD!!!." one fan wrote.

"Jayden Daniels vs Malik Nabers for bragging rights." one fan wrote.

"This game is going to be a tone setter for the entire Giants season." one fan wrote.

The current state of the NFC East

The NFC East looks like it will be much improved in 2025. Philly and Washington look as though they will remain as two of the top teams in the National Football League. The Cowboys had a great NFL Draft and recently traded for star WR George Pickens. Finally, the Giants look as though they have taken a positive step forward, and may have found their QB of the future in Ole Miss Jaxson Dart.

In 2024, the Commanders finished with a record 12-5 and second in the division. Meanwhile, the Giants completed the campaign with a 3-14 record and fourth in the division.

The week one showdown between the Commanders and the Giants has not yet been confirmed officially by the National Football League, however, it appears as though Week 1 of the NFL season will feature two NFC East divisional matchups as the Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Dallas Cowboys on opening night as well.

