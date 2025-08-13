"Hate not having him out": Bills GM Brandon Beane drops major injury update on Khalil Shakir missing preseason

Khalil Shakir enters his fourth season with the Buffalo Bills in 2025. The wide receiver, who was drafted in the fifth round in 2022, was the team's leading receiver last season, finishing with 76 receptions for 821 yards and 4 touchdowns. He's currently dealing with an injury.

Ad

On Wednesday, Bills GM Brandon Beane offered an update on Shakir's injury on the “Pat McAfee Show.” The Boise State alum suffered an ankle injury during the team's preseason camp, creating some concerns among fans ahead of the season.

“Shakir got his ankle hurt in our scrimmage a couple of weeks ago,” Beane said. “So he's going to be out the rest of the preseason, but he's progressing well. Hate not having him out there, but we're at least happy to know he should be ready to roll for the regular season.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott noted earlier this month that Khalil Shakir is “week-to-week” in his recovery. Following his exploits in the 2024 season, the coach expects him to remain an important piece in the offense amid the Super Bowl noise around the team.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"(Shakir has) dealt with (a high ankle injury) before," McDermott said. "He's extremely tough. Big part of our offense. So, it's going to take some time. High ankles normally do. So, it's an opportunity for, again, somebody else to show us what they've got, and we will see how that goes."

Ad

Brandon Beane details the Bills' wide receiver room after Khalil Shakir’s injury

With Khalil Shakir out until the regular season, Brandon Beane detailed what the Bills' wide receiver room looks like heading into the 2025 season. The team has a lot of top talent in the room that can once again do great things with Josh Allen.

“Keon (Coleman), I think, has had a good camp. As you said, he's an ascending talent. I see him and Josh continuing to work on their rapport and get the chemistry, all the various throws that you make to a bigger target like that.

Ad

“Elijah Moore, we brought in. Josh Palmer — today at practice, Josh had a really good practice. He and our quarterback connected a lot. And we've got some other guys, KJ Hamler, Tyrell Shavers, Laviska Shenault. I'm leaving guys out. But we've got a lot of guys competing for the last three or four – I would say the last two spots."

Despite the competition anticipated among the wide receivers, Khalil Shakir is expected to remain a vital piece. The wide receiver inked a four-year contract extension this offseason, reportedly worth up to $60.5 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.