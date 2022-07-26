"Hating a**" - LeBron James defends Lamar Jackson with a savage take down of coach who said QB can never be best in NFL

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was the talk of the town on social media on Monday. An article by The Athletic had one NFL defensive coordinator quoted saying that the quarterback will never be the best at his position in the NFL.

However, four-time NBA champion and Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James came to Jackson's defense on Instagram. He posted a response to the defensive coordinator's quote, saying:

"This coordinator either got fired or cursed the hell out after getting torched vs. LJ (Lamar Jackson)!! Hating A**"

Ryan Mink @ryanmink LeBron isn’t putting up with the latest Lamar slander. LeBron isn’t putting up with the latest Lamar slander. 👏 https://t.co/dtPx5WFipZ

James was among many who came to Jackson's defense on social media. The two also linked up on the NBA player's show The Shop, where the Ravens star revealed James was his favorite basketball player:

What did the NFL defensive coordinator say about Lamar Jackson?

An article published by The Athletic ranked NFL quarterbacks and had Jackson in 10th place. This was behind Deshaun Watson, who last played in the NFL in 2020. The unnamed defensive coordinator commented on Jackson, saying:

“If [Lamar Jackson] has to pass to win the game, they ain’t winning the game. He’s so unique as an athlete and he’s really a good football player, but I don’t (care) if he wins the league MVP 12 times, I don’t think he’ll ever be a one as a quarterback. He’ll be a one as a football player, but not as a quarterback."

The coordinator further explained:

"So many games come down to two minute, and that is why they have a hard time advancing even when they are good on defense. Playoffs are tight. You have to be able to throw the ball, and he is just so inconsistent throwing the ball. It is hit or miss.”

Through his first four NFL seasons, Jackson has started 49 games, throwing 84 touchdowns and rushing for another 21. While his scrambling ability is unquestioned, his low passing yards average (171.8 yards per game) has many questioning his place among the NFL's elite quarterbacks.

However, in 2021, the Ravens quarterback played 12 games and averaged 240.2 passing yards per game. This was only 17 yards shy of league MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Warning: NSFW

Rodger Sherman @rodger



Unstoppable Comeback God Patrick Mahomes: 39-62, 509 yards (62.9%, 8.2 YPA), 4 TDs, 1 INT, 110.2 QB rating

Can't Pass To Win The Game Lamar Jackson: 41-64, 574 yards (64.1%, 9.0 YPA), 5 TDs, 1 INT, 112.4 QB rating Warren Sharp @SharpFootball holy shit!! what a truly ignorant quote on Lamar Jackson from a current NFL DC holy shit!! what a truly ignorant quote on Lamar Jackson from a current NFL DC https://t.co/CnZxJ72SiC Sub-5 minutes 4th quarter and trailing, last 3 seasonsUnstoppable Comeback God Patrick Mahomes: 39-62, 509 yards (62.9%, 8.2 YPA), 4 TDs, 1 INT, 110.2 QB ratingCan't Pass To Win The Game Lamar Jackson: 41-64, 574 yards (64.1%, 9.0 YPA), 5 TDs, 1 INT, 112.4 QB rating twitter.com/SharpFootball/… Sub-5 minutes 4th quarter and trailing, last 3 seasonsUnstoppable Comeback God Patrick Mahomes: 39-62, 509 yards (62.9%, 8.2 YPA), 4 TDs, 1 INT, 110.2 QB ratingCan't Pass To Win The Game Lamar Jackson: 41-64, 574 yards (64.1%, 9.0 YPA), 5 TDs, 1 INT, 112.4 QB rating twitter.com/SharpFootball/…

Set to make $23 million this coming season, Lamar Jackson will once again look to disprove his critics. He'll be equipped with the assistance of Rashod Bateman, JK Dobbins, and Mark Andrews on offense.

