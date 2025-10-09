"Hatred goes both ways": Aaron Rodgers draws parallels between AFC North rivalry and his time with Packers and NFC North

Aaron Rodgers is learning that the intensity of AFC North football goes beyond the games, it’s a cultural clash that cuts both ways. As the veteran quarterback gears up for his first divisional test with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he’s drawing on decades of experience.On Thursday, ESPN’s Brooke Pryor shared a clip of Rodgers on X reflecting on the rivalries he’s come to understand.&quot;You know, in my own time in the north and the NFC, I think there was always a great rivalry with Chicago, Minnesota, the states kind of don't like each other, so there was more bad blood between the fans and Detroit,&quot; Rodgers said.&quot;There wasn't the same type of energy we wanted to beat them. But there wasn't like the hatred that Wisconsin people have for Minnesota, or just the old school, you know, 100 year rivalry with big Chicago and Little Green Bay. It seems like with this, that kind of rivalry is with Browns and the hatred goes both ways between Steelers-Bengals and Steelers-Ravens.&quot;Aaron Rodgers, who spent 18 seasons leading the Green Bay Packers, will step into his first Steelers-Browns matchup on Sunday.Aaron Rodgers sought Patrick Queen’s perspective on the AFC North cultureNFL: Dublin Game-Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: ImagnBefore fully immersing himself, Aaron Rodgers turned to someone who’s lived on both sides of the divide. Linebacker Patrick Queen, a former Raven now wearing black and gold, offered him a sense of what defines these matchups beyond the playbook.&quot;I was asking PQ about it the other day, because he's been on both sides with Baltimore and now with us,&quot; Rodgers said, according to the Steelers' official website.Rodgers heads into Sunday’s game with a personal 3-0 record against Cleveland throughout his career. The last time he faced the Browns was in 2021, when he threw three touchdown passes in a nail-biting win at Lambeau Field.The Steelers hold a 3-1 record following a bye week. Their last game was a 24-21 win over Minnesota in Dublin, where Aaron Rodgers had his best game in a Steelers uniform, going 18-22 for 200 yards and a touchdown throw.