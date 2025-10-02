Colin Cowherd changes tune on Aaron Rodgers as Steelers lead AFC North under former MVP

  • home icon
By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 02, 2025 05:45 GMT
NFL: Dublin Game-Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn
Aaron Rodgers has so far had a great start to his debut campaign as the QB1 of the Pittsburgh Steelers. They have managed to put up a 3-1 record heading into their bye week, with their only loss coming during Week 2's 31-17 defeat at the hands of the Seahawks.

Colin Cowherd was one of the doubters of the possibility of the Steelers enjoying success under Aaron Rodgers. However, he is also now changing his tune following his performance on the field. On his show, he complimented the veteran quarterback by talking about how he is not the worst signal caller in the league this season.

"Aaron Rodgers is the lowest graded quarterback in the NFL," Cowherd said. "Lower than J.J. McCarthy, he was 20-24 last weekened. He's completing 69% of his throws, has a 103 passer rating. I'm going to go with no, he's not the worst. And he may win the division. Because currently in the AFC North, the starters are Jake Browning, Dillon Gabriel and Cooper Rush."
also-read-trending Trending
"Here's where I'm going to defend Aaron Rodgers. He's new here. They've got good enough defense to win. He's like, I don't need to take any risks. I don't need to throw the ball down the field. Aaron read the room. I'm going to scale back. No big swings here and this is, by the way, the third straight nice thing I've said about Aaron on this show. I don't know what's happening."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

So far in four games, Aaron Rodgers has completed 74 of the 108 passes he has attempted on the field. HE also recorded a total of 786 yards and eight TDs passing.

Richard Sherman shares his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers' 80-yard TD pass to DK Metcalf

During their Week 4 victory, the veteran quarterback showcased how he still has his arm accuracy and strength. In the second quarter of the game, Rodgers managed to connect with DK Metcalf for an 80-yard touchdown pass.

After the play, former NFL star Richard Sherman took to social media to heap praise on Rodgers for still being a reliable quarterback on the field.

"ARod to DK for an 80-Yard TD!!!! Wow!!! What a catch and run! That may be the best catch and Run I have seen from DK. Steelers cooking in Dublin!"

In that game, Rodgers completed 18 of the 22 passes he attempted for 200 yards and one passing touchdown. The Steelers are next scheduled to take on the Browns on Oct. 12 after their bye week.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
