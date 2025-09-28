"Aaron Rodgers is still a top 5 QB": NFL fans stunned after DK Metcalf scores 80 TD in Ireland vs Vikings

  • home icon
By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 28, 2025 14:43 GMT
Minnesota Vikings @ Pittsburgh Steelers - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
NFL fans stunned after DK Metcalf scores 80 TD in Ireland vs Vikings - Source: Getty

It didn't take long for Aaron Rodgers to weave his magic on Irish shores as the four-time MVP stunned Pittsburgh Steelers fans with his remarkable range against the Minnesota Vikings.

In the second quarter, Rodgers found DK Metcalf for an 80-yard touchdown to give Pittsburgh a 14-3 lead. The veteran quarterback has completed 10 of his 11 attempts for 152 passing yards and a touchdown in the first half.

Fans reacted to Rodgers' 80-yard touchdown pass to extend the Steelers' first-half lead.

"Aaron Rodgers is still a top 5 QB right now. Period."
"Rodgers to Metcalf for 80 yards is like lightning striking a freeway — fast, unstoppable, and everyone saw it coming too late. ⚡️🏈"
"DK Metcalf is not a wide receiver… he’s a cheat code in human form."
"Does Rodgers torment the NFC North forever?"
"That throw was too sharp, and the run after the catch 🔥"

DK Metcalf was tormenting the Viking defense in the first half as he registered four receptions for 122 yards with a touchdown. Earlier in the first quarter, Kenneth Gainwell ran it in from one yard to give the Steelers a 7-3 lead with a touchdown.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
