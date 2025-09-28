"Aaron Rodgers is still a top 5 QB": NFL fans stunned after DK Metcalf scores 80 TD in Ireland vs Vikings

It didn't take long for Aaron Rodgers to weave his magic on Irish shores as the four-time MVP stunned Pittsburgh Steelers fans with his remarkable range against the Minnesota Vikings.In the second quarter, Rodgers found DK Metcalf for an 80-yard touchdown to give Pittsburgh a 14-3 lead. The veteran quarterback has completed 10 of his 11 attempts for 152 passing yards and a touchdown in the first half.Fans reacted to Rodgers' 80-yard touchdown pass to extend the Steelers' first-half lead.&quot;Aaron Rodgers is still a top 5 QB right now. Period.&quot;Pierre Delecto @GaudyMoose56LINKAaron Rodgers is still a top 5 QB right now. Period.&quot;Rodgers to Metcalf for 80 yards is like lightning striking a freeway — fast, unstoppable, and everyone saw it coming too late. ⚡️🏈&quot;CyberSavant 📱| 𝔽rAI @CyberSavant__LINKRodgers to Metcalf for 80 yards is like lightning striking a freeway — fast, unstoppable, and everyone saw it coming too late. ⚡️🏈&quot;DK Metcalf is not a wide receiver… he’s a cheat code in human form.&quot;MrsReaper ♡ @MrsReaper_LINKDK Metcalf is not a wide receiver… he’s a cheat code in human form.&quot;Does Rodgers torment the NFC North forever?&quot;Austin T @AustinTaniLINK&quot;Does Rodgers torment the NFC North forever?&quot;&quot;That throw was too sharp, and the run after the catch 🔥&quot;Nathan @OhOneNathanLINKThat throw was too sharp, and the run after the catch 🔥DK Metcalf was tormenting the Viking defense in the first half as he registered four receptions for 122 yards with a touchdown. Earlier in the first quarter, Kenneth Gainwell ran it in from one yard to give the Steelers a 7-3 lead with a touchdown.