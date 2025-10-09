"Having the Patriots ahead of the Rams is a crime": NFL fans react to Tom Brady's power rankings after Week 5

After Week 5, former NFL star turned analyst Tom Brady revealed his top 10 power rankings in the league. As per the retired seven-time Super Bowl champion, the Detroit Lions are ranked No.1 in his power rankings, followed by the Eagles and the Bucs.Tom Brady also shared a few words for each of these teams while revealing his power rankings.&quot;All right, we got a shake up at the top,&quot; Brady said. &quot;And there are probably about 15 teams that deserves to be in the top 10. Power rankings coming up now.&quot;&quot;All right, 10 to six. New England, Green Bay, Denver, Indi, San Fran. Jacksonville jumps from outside the top 10 to No.5 this week with a huge win over the Chiefs. ... Buffalo drops frop two to four. They had a tough loss against the Pats. This is their first hiccup. So we'll see how they rebound. The Bucs coming in at No.3. ...The Eagles coming at No.2, dropping from the top spot.&quot;I said, if you wanna be the best, you got to beat the best, and Denver went to Philly and got it done. But, I still see the Eagles as one of the top teams in the NFC. And at No.1 we got the Detroit Lions. They got off to a slow start in Week 1. But since then, they've been on fire.&quot;Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts on Tom Brady's top-10 NFL power rankings after Week 5.Geoff Pilkington @geoffpilkingtonLINK@TomBrady Tom… Having the Patriots ahead of the Rams is a crime against humanity.Noah Burrows @NoahJohnBurrowsLINK@NFLonFOX @TomBrady Pretty good list. I would put San Fran over the JagsProFootballStatCards @profbstatcardsLINK@NFLonFOX @TomBrady The best rankings of any of the Fox analysts so far this year. Some of the others have been so offJohn @RealJohnShoeLINK@NFLonFOX @TomBrady Great rankings of who is actually capable of beating the others.Kcorey11 @RevivedYouLINK@NFLonFOX @TomBrady Packers and Eagles should be 2-2 🤏Burner account @TomBrad48246497LINK@NFLonFOX @TomBrady Steelers are def top 10 wtfTom Brady is also a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. In Week 5, they were humiliated by the Colts with a 40-6 scoreline at Lucas Oil Stadium. Pete Carroll and his team have just one win this season, which was their season-opening victory against the Patriots.Tom Brady shares his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers' impact on the Pittsburgh SteelersAaron Rodgers joined the Steelers this season on a one-year deal. So far, he has helped them to a 3-1 record while securing a two-game winning streak.On Sunday, Tom Brady shared his honest thoughts on the impact that Rodgers' presence has had on Mike Tomlin's team.&quot;Beyond impressed,&quot; Brady said about Rodgers game. &quot;And I think at that age, there's so many other factors that come into play about how to be a great quarterback. And you know, we all want to talk about what happens in the off-season with him, and there's some things that are there's a lot of narratives. ...&quot;&quot;But what we do know about him on the field is he's a surgical passer. He's got a killer instinct. He's hyper competitive, and I think he's brought all those things to Pittsburgh.&quot;The Steelers next play the Browns on Oct. 12. The game will be broadcast on CBS at 1:00 pm ET.