"He was able to convince Jerry" - Cowboys Insider hints Brian Schottenheimer got new HC role by exposing Mike McCarthy’s failures to front office

The power of persuasion can be a powerful tool and according to one insider, it may have helped Brian Schottenheimer land the Dallas Cowboys head coaching job. On Wednesday’s episode of “The Voch's Voice Podcast,” Bryan Broaddus shared his thoughts on how he believes Scottenheimer got promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach.

“I think the reason that Brian Schottenheim got this job was because he able to convince Jerry Jones that he in fact could do what Mike McCarthy wasn’t capable of doing all these years,” Broaddus said (2:52 onwards).

During the 2024 season, the Cowboys missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020, finishing with a record of 7-10 a season after winning the NFC East. McCarthy was in the final year of his contract in 2024 and was fired after the season.

According to Broaddus, the new Cowboys coach is going to try to rewind to 2023 and put an offense together that will bring out the kind of production we saw from Dak Prescott two years ago.

“I think that Schottenheimer is going to try and re-kindle that type of campaign for Dak Prescott,” Broaddus said (3:18 onwards).

“This thing is gonna be set up to try and get the absolute very best out of him (Dak Prescott) I think that’s what he’s saying,” Broaddus said about how Schottenheimer’s offense will be at 3:37.

In 2023 Prescott was second in NFL MVP voting, throwing a career-high 410 completions in the regular season while leading the league in touchdown passes with 36. While they lost their opening game of the playoffs that season, Prescott had a career-high passer rating of 105.9 and a completion percentage of 69.5, the best of his NFL career.

The Cowboys went from an offense averaging 371.6 yards per game in 2023, to one that had 328.4 a game in 2024.

They already boast one of the best receivers in the game in CeeDee Lamb and added another big name in George Pickens, who’s had two seasons of 900 or more yards receiving.

Scottenheimer’s legacy at stake

There are plenty of expectations on the shoulders of the Dallas Cowboys in 2025, a team that by many people’s estimation was the most underwhelming in the NFL last season.

Brian Schottenheimer’s ability to step up as a head coach is also being questioned with Motorcycle Sports suggesting on Wednesday his legacy could be on the line next season.

The son of the late legendary NFL head coach Marty is coming into a team never short on scrutiny and with an owner in Jerry Jones who has said before he wants to win a Super Bowl sooner rather than later.

The Cowboys haven’t won the Lombardi Trophy since the 1995 season and haven’t been to an NFC Championship Game since then.

