"He was absolute a** this year" - NFL fans react as Bengals release Alex Cappa to free up $8,000,000 in cap space

The Cincinnati Bengals waived offensive guard Alex Cappa, the team announced on Monday. The move creates $8 million in salary cap room as the organization gets ready to have an offseason with several key players looking for new deals.

Ad

Cappa was about to enter the fourth year of a four-year deal he signed in 2022. The veteran guard was one of Cincinnati's offensive line rebuilds after its 2022 Super Bowl run, where Joe Burrow was sacked a staggering 19 times over four playoff games.

Following an encouraging start with the team, Cappa's production fell dramatically. Based on ESPN statistics driven by Next Gen Stats, he was last among 64 qualifying players in the pass block win rate as a guard in the 2024 season. His Pro Football Focus offensive grade also fell sharply from 64.9 in 2023 to only 50.5 last season.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans did not hesitate to pass judgment on Cappa's latest performance.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"He was absolute a** this year. He won the Triple Crown for being the worst individual o-lineman," one fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Bye cappa I enjoyed your first year's but not last year," a fan commented.

Others viewed the release as a strategic move.

"Better bolster that line and protect your franchise," one fan commented.

"Bengals don’t believe in defense and lineman, WR’s win Super Bowls," one fan wrote.

Ad

The Bengals are eyeing major contract extensions as they release Alex Cappa

Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

This roster transaction is seemingly just one piece of a bigger fiscal plan for Cincinnati. The franchise has generated another $17.6 million in cap space, as estimated by Roster Management System. This move comes at a time when three star players — Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson — are set to receive new contracts this offseason.

Ad

Alex Cappa is not the lone veteran who has been let go in recent times. The Bengals also released defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, who struggled with a viral infection last season. The move freed up another $9.6 million of cap space.

With Cappa leaving and left guard Cody Ford up for free agency, Cincinnati could have two new starting guards in 2025. It has been reported that the right guard has emerged as possibly the greatest need on the Bengals' roster. They might be filled there with their first-round draft choice if an adequate veteran cannot be acquired in free agency.

Cincinnati has until Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline to apply the franchise tag to Higgins before he is eligible to become a free agent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.